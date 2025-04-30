Sanwo-Olu: We’ve Invested N8.4bn to Support 12,000 Indigent Lagos Residents

Segun James





The Lagos State Government, as part of measures to alleviate poverty, has invested over N8.4bn to support more than 12,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises in the last four years.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who made this disclosure during the 2025 Micro Enterprise Support Initiative, MESI, for vulnerable and indigent residents of the state at Blue Roof, Ikeja, Lagos, said over 1,700 residents who had undergone training at various vocational centres benefitted in the latest series of the empowerment programmes.

Sanwo-Olu in his speech said: “I envision a Lagos where every woman, every young person, and every aspiring entrepreneur has the tools, resources, and confidence they need to turn their dreams into successful businesses.

“With the Micro Enterprise Support Initiative, organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, we’re taking bold strides to make that vision a reality.

“This initiative is a key part of our administration’s mission to empower women and combat poverty through the development of micro-enterprises.

“This year, we’re ramping up funding, focusing on skills development, and enhancing support for women-led businesses – all driven by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation’s commitment to unity, innovation, and effective service delivery.

“When we uplift one entrepreneur, we uplift an entire family, a whole community, and ultimately, the future of Lagos. The positive impact of your success will resonate in every market, every neighborhood, and every home.

“Over the last four years, this administration has invested over N8.4 billion to support more than 12,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises, showcasing our steadfast commitment to fostering an economy where businesses can thrive and no one is left behind.

“Today, we’re thrilled to empower 1,700 dedicated individuals – women, men, and youth – who embody the future of our state’s economy. This significant increase in beneficiaries compared to previous years is made possible by the additional funding allocated to these programs.

“Through this support, we’re not just providing start-up capital; we’re unlocking potential, restoring dignity, and opening doors to brighter, more prosperous lives for many across the state.”

The 2025 Micro Enterprise Support Initiative items distributed are: hairdressing kits such as hair dryer and attachments, two phase burners, sewing machines, stoning machines, aluminum fabricating machines, smoking kilns, pepper grinder, barbing kits such as clipper, sterilizer and generator.

Others are: POS, cash grants, cake mixer, pedicure sets, photography equipment such as camera and camera stand, carpentry equipment and agric items.

While advising the beneficiaries to use the equipment collected wisely, Sanwo-Olu stated: “Use it to grow your businesses, create jobs, and support others.

“Your success is a vital part of our collective progress in our beloved state. Let this be the beginning of something great. As you rise, remember to lift others along the way. When you find success, share your knowledge with those around you. And as you grow, don’t forget to give back to the communities that nurtured you.”

The First Lady, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, acknowledged efforts of the ministry over the years in empowering the vulnerable, saying the initiative has transformed many lives.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, represented by the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, noted the empowerment is meant to address the socioeconomic disparity in the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA, Hon. Bolaji Cecilia Dada, stated: “Since its inception, this initiative has directly empowered thousands of indigent Lagosian, young and old alike, by providing equipment, training and starts-up capital.

She added: “Our Ministry’s role has been to translate that vision into concrete programmes, ensuring that when the state government speaks of ‘leaving no one behind,’ it means exactly that.”

She also urged every recipient to harness the resources responsibly, advising: “invest wisely, do not sell these items given to you, and do not despise the days of your humble beginnings, pay forward the benefits you receive by mentoring others in your communities.

“Your success will become the catalyst for further growth, inspiring the next generation of micro entrepreneurs across our state.”