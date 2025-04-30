Private Investors Harp on Increased Capital Injection in Nigeria’s Economy

Kayode Tokede

The African Private Capital Association, (AVCA) and the Private Equity and Venture Capital Association of Nigeria (PEVCA) have called for increased capital injection into Nigeria’s economy.

Both disclosed this at the 21st Annual Africa Venture Capital Association Conference held in Lagos with the theme: “Bold Moves: Powering 10x in Africa.”

Speaking at the event, Founding Partner at Ventures Platform, Kola Aina, hinted on the importance of Lagos. State as the heart of Africa’s startup ecosystem.

He stated that the city is not only a hub for innovation but also a critical destination for investors seeking to capitalize on Nigeria’s evolving market. He called on local investors to act swiftly and deploy capital into sectors that stand to benefit from Nigeria’s recovery.

The Co-Managing Director at African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), Olusola Lawson, echoed Aina’s sentiments, underscoring the importance of infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, and logistics as key sectors for investment. Lawson also shared insights into AIIM’s $3.2billion infrastructure portfolio, highlighting the firm’s commitment to long-term investments in Nigeria despite ongoing economic challenges.

The Managing Partner at Verod, Danladi Verheijen, spoke about the role of private equity in driving growth in Nigeria. He noted that while the country faces challenges, sectors such as technology and consumer goods present significant opportunities for investors with a long-term focus.

Additionally, the Non-Executive Director at British International Investment, Andrew Alli, reaffirmed his firm’s continued commitment to Nigeria, where it has invested $700million in sectors including financial services, agribusiness, and infrastructure. Alli expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future and encouraged investors to remain confident despite the country’s recent economic volatility.

In her remarks, the Partner at Alterra Capital Partners, Genevieve Sangudi, stressed the importance of resilient investments, particularly in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI). She pointed out that despite current challenges, Nigeria’s potential remains strong, and investors should focus on opportunities that promise long-term growth and sustainable returns.