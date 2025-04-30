Alleged Money Laundering: Court Orders Achimugu’s Release on EFCC’s Administrative Bail 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the release of renowned businesswoman and socialite, Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, on administrative bail earlier granted her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Ekwo issued the order on Wednesday, shortly after the applicant was brought before the court by the anti-graft agency.

While the commission had on March 28, declared the socialite wanted over an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering, she was arrested Tuesday in Abuja, immediately on her arrival from London.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja had in a short ruling on Monday, ordered Achimugu to present herself to the EFCC in respect of a case of money laundering allegations against her.

Besides, the judge had also directed that Achimugu must be presented before him on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to continue proceedings in the fundamental rights suit pending before his court.

Although, Achimugu’s lawyer had assured the court that the applicant would comply with the orders of the court by presenting herself to the commission on Tuesday, but was said to have been arrested by operatives of the EFCC on her arrival from London.

In compliance with the orders of the court, Achimugu was brought to the court around 11:35am Wednesday by the anti-graft agency.

She was sandwiched by two female EFCC operatives.

However, following her appearance in court, the judge ordered that she be released in the next 24 hours, in line with an earlier administrative bail granted her by the EFCC.

Achimugu had in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2025, asked the court to restrain law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Department of State Services (DSS), the EFCC, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) from taking any action against her.

However, EFCC through its lead counsel, Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), informed the court that Achimugu was under investigation for alleged conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, corruption and possession of property reasonably suspected to have been acquired through unlawful means.

Achimugu had initially honoured the commission’s invitation on February 12, 2024, during which she made a written statement and was subsequently granted administrative bail through her lawyer and surety, Darlington N. Ozurumba.

But, she was said to have failed to report back as agreed, choosing instead to file a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the commission.

Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned till May 2, for continuation of hearing.