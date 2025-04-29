Tinubu Redeploys 4 Permanent Secretaries

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has graciously approved the redeployment of four permanent secretaries in line with ongoing efforts to strengthen the operations of the Federal Civil Service and reposition it for greater efficiency and service delivery.

A statement Tuesday by Director, Information and Public Relations, Eno Olotu listed the affected permanent secretaries and their new postings are as follows: Dr. Mary Ada Ogbe, from the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to the Ministry of Regional Development to understudy the Permanent Secretary who will be retiring on May 7, 2025; Faruk Yusuf Yabo, Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy to Ministry of Solid Minerals Development; Dr. Emeka Vitalis Obi, Ministry of Budget and Economic Development to Ministry of Petroleum Resources; Mr Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam, Special Duties Office, OHCSF to Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

The statement added that the reassignment was also part of continuous efforts to enhance operational efficiency, foster innovation and strengthen service delivery across the federal civil service in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

Also, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, emphasized that the redeployment was a routine administrative process designed to reinvigorate the civil service by leveraging the expertise of top officials in critical sectors.

She urged the affected Permanent Secretaries to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new roles, ensuring seamless service delivery and sustained progress in their respective ministries.

The directives added that all handover and taking-over processes are to be completed on or before May 2, 2025

The statement assured that the Federal Government remains committed to building a world-class civil service that drives national development and upholds the highest standards of professionalism.