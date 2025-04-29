PenCom Engages NERC on Regulatory Collaboration

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The management of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has visited the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to seek enhanced regulatory collaborations and partnerships.

The PenCom team, led by its Director General, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, was welcomed in Abuja by the NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba, along with Commissioners and management staff,” the commission said.

While NERC oversees the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), PenCom regulates all Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and pension-related matters.

During the visit, Oloworaran emphasised the importance of collaboration, particularly with other regulatory agencies in Nigeria. She also requested NERC’s support as PenCom works to improve compliance among power utility companies regarding pension remittances.

“At PenCom, we engage with federal agencies not only when addressing issues or collaborating on specific initiatives but also to foster relationships. I am eager to return and exchange ideas,” said Oloworaran.

NERC Chairman, Garba, highlighted the significance of collaborations for commissions and regulatory agencies to better fulfill their mandates.

“Thank you for reaching out to us. Over time, we have actively built relationships with other commissions and regulatory agencies established by the government—not just to build relationships, but also to engage in peer reviews, exchange ideas, and collaborate in meaningful ways,” he added.