NILDS DG: We’re Planning Courses That Will Reduce Pressure on Naira

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Director-General of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, said the school had developed executive courses for policy makers to help reduce pressure on the country’s currency. Sulaiman stated this yesterday in Abuja at the matriculation ceremony of newly admitted students into the Higher National Diploma and NILDS/University of Benin Post Graduate Programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session.

He said the executive course would afford the private sector players and policy makers an opportunity to receive first class trainings on economy in the country instead of spending hard currency to acquire such knowledge abroad.

The NILDS DG said:, “Through our tailored programmes such as the Advanced Executive Education Programme (AEEP), NILDS will also help to reduce the pressure on the Naira.

“We shall achieve this through our Executive courses that rival those offered by global training institutions thus helping to reduce pressure on the Naira for international trainings as such programmes would be held here in NILDS.

“As I wrap up, let me emphasize that the Institute does not tolerate indiscipline in any form. The rules and regulations of the NILDS-UNIBEN postgraduate programme are contained in the Student Handbook.

“I urge all matriculating students to familiarize themselves with its content. As students of our great institution, we are confident that you will adhere to the rules and regulations contained in the Student Handout.”

Sulaiman explained that the objective of the matriculation event was to formally welcome the newly admitted students into the institute’s postgraduate programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session.

He said, “This year’s matriculation is unique in many ways. First, it presents a higher number of enrolments compared to last year across all our programmes that include Masters in Constitutional Law and Development, ‘Masters in Legislative Studies’, ‘Masters in Elections and Party Politics’, ‘Masters in Legislative Drafting’, and ‘Masters in Parliamentary Administration’.

“Other programmes are ‘Postgraduate Diploma in Elections and Party Management’, Postgraduate Diploma in Parliamentary Administration, ‘Postgraduate Diploma in Legislative Studies’, and Postgraduate Diploma in Legislative Drafting’.”

Sulaiman added, “I must emphasise that across these programmes, enrolments have increased from less than 130 last year to 244 this year.

“The increase in the number of enrolments is a testament to the increase in the quality of our academic programmes at NILDS, which would not have been possible without the commitment of the leadership of the National Assembly.”

He also commended NILDS partnership with the University of Benin, the commitment of the lecturers, and the support from the executive arm of government under President Bola Tinubu, through the Federal Ministry of Education.

Sulaiman stated, “As we get more funds for capital development, we will complete other projects that include the 1000-sitter capacity auditorium that will enable us hold seminars for all students on cross cutting aspects of democracy and development.

“With increased funding and timely releases of funds, NILDS will also continue to strengthen the capacity of legislative and democratic institutions in our country.”

Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Bright Omoregie, SAN, said NILDS was positioned strategically in Africa as a leading research and training hub on legislative and democratic matters.