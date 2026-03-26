UNODC Strengthens Nigeria Police on Fight against Cybercrime

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC), has enhanced the capacity of police officers in the fight against crimes, with a focus on cybercrime.

The NPF-NCCC was established to operationalise the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 and to serve as the nation’s first responder for combating the scourge of cybercrime.

The Centre is a specialised hub for technology-driven investigations, providing a coordinated, intelligence-driven, and technologically sophisticated response to crimes committed in and through cyberspace.

The beneficiaries selected from across the South-south region, at the training ongoing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, are frontline police officers who receive complaints/reports of cybercrime from the public/victims.

The participants were equipped with the knowledge of cybercrime fundamentals, cybercrime law, digital evidence, cybercrime trends and modus operandi, introduction to cybercrime investigation, identification and seizure of digital evidence, cybercrime scene management, and a victim-centred approach.

In his opening remark at the unveiling of the ‘Cybercrime Foundation Course for Law Enforcement’, in Port Harcourt, the UNODC representative in Nigeria, Cheikh Touré, explained that the training reflects UNODC’s continued commitment to supporting Nigeria’s efforts to build stronger, more resilient institutions capable of confronting the evolving threats posed by cybercrime.

Toure said the workshop was designed to strengthen the officers’ foundational understanding of cybercrime, digital evidence, and cyber-investigation techniques and referral paths to aid victims, “while ensuring victim-centred responses to cybercrime at your various commands.”

He noted that Nigeria, like many countries, has seen a rising trend of cybercrime and other crime threats, saying that law enforcement is increasingly on the front line, adding that: “This makes your role, your vigilance, your technical skills, and your professionalism more important than ever.”

Toure disclosed that the training would equip the participants with tools that enhance their operational readiness and ensure that cyber-related cases are handled with precision, legality, and effectiveness. “It will also promote collaboration because confronting cybercrime requires strong partnerships between agencies, across states, within regions, and with international bodies.”

He stated that “UNODC remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s efforts to develop a modern, capable, and coordinated law-enforcement response to counter cybercrime. Through initiatives like this training, we aim to contribute to a safer digital ecosystem, protect citizens, and strengthen the rule of law.”

Toure also encouraged the participants to take full advantage of the expertise available in the workshop.

“Engage actively; ask questions, and share their experiences from the field. The knowledge you gain here will not only strengthen your personal capacity but also enhance the effectiveness of your Commands and contribute to national security.”

He further expressed appreciation to their donor, the United States Department of State International Bureau for Law Enforcement Affairs (US INL), and partner, the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), for making the workshop possible.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Uche Henry said the initiative represents a significant step forward in their collective efforts to combat the ever-evolving challenges posed by cybercrime.

AIG Henry said: “In today’s interconnected world, where criminals can operate across continents with a few keystrokes, the NPF-NCCC stands as Nigeria’s frontline institution for defending our digital territory, protecting citizens, safeguarding businesses, and supporting national security.

“UNODC has been a trusted and invaluable partner in strengthening Nigeria’s response to cybercrime and transnational organised crime through technical assistance, specialised training, institutional support, and the promotion of international best practices,” Henry stressed.

Stressing that the knowledge and skills acquired during the course will equip the officers to navigate the evolving, complex digital landscape, he, therefore, urged all participants to approach the training with seriousness, curiosity, and discipline.