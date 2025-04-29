Dangote Distributes Bags of Rice to Underprivileged in Taraba, Jigawa 

Many underprivileged Nigerians, including victims of infernos, physically challenged and poor families have benefitted from the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s rice distribution exercise in Taraba and Jigawa State.

A statement from the company’s spokesman, Anthony Chiejina, said 500 bags of rice and 100 mats were distributed to the victims of the fire disaster at Batakashi Community in Garki Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Penultimate week, a late-night fire outbreak had ravaged Batakashi village, destroying more than 45 houses, 35 silos, and scores of livestock, leaving behind widespread devastation and displacement.

In his remarks, the acting Executive Secretary, Jigawa Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Muhammad Murtala, said the Aliko Dangote Foundation brought 40,000 bags of 10kg rice for distribution to the poor and vulnerable people in Jigawa State.

The Chairman of the Garki Local Government Area, Mr Adamu Kore, who flagged off the distribution of the commodity, praised the foundation for its support.

Kore said that the palliative would ease the hardship of the people of the community who were affected by the fire incident.

“We are very delighted over the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s support and Jigawa Government’s assistance, because the donation had brought succur to hundreds of families, not only in Jigawa but across the country in general,” Kore said.

Similarly, the foundation has donated 20,000 bags of 10kg rice to the Taraba State government for vulnerable persons.

The representative of the Foundation, Bello Dan Musa, presented the bags of rice to the 16 Local Government Council chairmen, cabinet members of the Taraba State government.

Mr. Dan Musa said the Chairman of the Aliko Dangote Foundation is committed to given back to the society, and especially to the poor and vulnerable persons, noting that over 1 million families are expected to benefit from the Aliko Dangote foundation’s annual national food programme.