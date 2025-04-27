APC Will Soon Implode, Says Wabara

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will soon implode as a result of the defection of PDP members, who will displace loyal APC members that laboured to build the ruling party.



Wabara, who accused President Bola Tinubu of turning Nigeria into a one-party state, said no amount of political trick would save the APC from “total defeat in 2027”.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Wabara warned that muzzling the opposition under any guise would birth tyranny and despotism, which he said, posed grave danger to democracy.



“I have earlier warned against Tinubu turning Nigeria into a one-party state and it’s all coming to pass now. He has no apologies for that, and this is not good for our democracy,” Wabara said.

The former Senate President encouraged PDP members across the country not to be discouraged or demoralised by the development in Delta State.



He said there was no cause for alarm over the recent defection of the party’s vice presidential candidate in 2023, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; and some PDP chieftains in Delta State to the APC.

Wabara, who noted that the PDP would “surely miss” the defectors, however, said the defection would not deplete the fortunes of the party in 2027.



He, rather, described the development as “a blessing in disguise”.

Wabara said: “APC will soon implode” as a result of the defection of PDP members, coming to displace loyal APC faithful who have laboured to build their party”.



He said: “The PDP will laugh last because very soon, there will be an implosion in the APC. Those people joining the APC will soon want to displace the party members who have built the APC over the years. The displaced APC members will look for where to go, and they will simply come over to the PDP.”



Wabara, who said he was not surprised at the defection of the high-profile PDP chieftains, noted that “decampment in politics, is not unusual.”

He attributed the action to some factors, including choice, loss of confidence in the electoral process, and desperation for a second term in office.



Wabara said: “It was expected, and I think we should expect more. But there’s nothing to worry about. That’s politics. We long expected such defections and we know the reason: Some are doing so for second tenure, and some for protection.”

The PDP BoT Chairman declared that despite the defections, the 2027 polls would not be a smooth sail for the ruling APC contrary to false hope by its leadership.



Wabara said Nigerians “who have been subjected to agony and economic hardship as a result of APC’s bad policies and maladministration will use their votes wisely, protect their votes, and ensure that they count.”

“It’s a movement of the leadership and not the followership. Even at that, I have it on good authority that not all the leaders are moving to APC. At the fullness of time, Nigerians will decide. Nigerians will decide the 2027 presidential election, not parties.”



Wabara further noted that lack of confidence in the electoral umpire is part of the reason for drift towards the ruling party as political office seekers will always want to be sure their mandate is safeguarded.

“Those people defecting know that in 2027, the outcome of the election may not reflect the true will of the people. They may be afraid that the results of the elections may be compromised but Nigerians will not allow such broad-day robbery again.



“The idea of the electoral body writing and announcing any results and asking aggrieved parties to go to court will not work again. Nigerians will vigorously resist anything undemocratic because this country must be made to work for the good of all.



“The fear of the decampees is that the APC might want to give one or two states to the opposition to create the impression that the election was democratic. But the bitter truth is that the 2027 election will be between the APC and Nigerians determined to rescue their country from political hijackers.”

Wabara, however, noted that the mass defection of Ijaw PDP chieftains would not have occurred if the late Ijaw leader, Pa Edwin Clark, were still alive.



“I really mourn the death of Pa Edwin Clark because if he were to be alive, this political rascality in Delta wouldn’t have taken place. Even though Pa Clark was not a card-carrying member of the PDP, he was not in support of the APC policies and Government. The Ijaws in Delta PDP wouldn’t have disrespected Pa Edwin Clark by taking that decision.”