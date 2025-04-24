Zulum Flags Off Empowerment to 3,092 Constituents in Borno Central

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has flagged off the second phase of the empowerment programme initiated by the Senator representing Borno Central, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan.

The initiative is set to benefit a total of 3,092 constituents across the eight local government areas of the senatorial district.xq

Out of the toxqtal beneficiaries, 2,592 individuals will receive various empowerment items including Hijet mini trucks, tricycles (Keke Napep), deep freezers, sewing and grinding machines, solar-powered and mechanical water pumps, fertiliser, rice harvesters, and other agricultural equipment. While the remaining 500 beneficiaries will receive a cash support of N100,000 each

Zulum, at the flag-off ceremony in Maiduguri, commended Senator Lawan for his consistent efforts towards improving the livelihoods of his constituents and for his broader contribution to the development of Borno State.

“This is not the first time Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan is distributing empowerment items to his constituents.”

“His dedication to the development of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State need not to be over emphasized, he has done very well ” Zulum remarked.

Governor Zulum also highlighted Senator Lawan’s impactful legislative work, noting that within just two years in office, the Senator has sponsored significant bills including those for the establishment of the Federal University of Entrepreneurship and Agriculture in Bama and the Federal Medical Centre in Borno State.

“I want to commend him not only for his grassroots interventions but also for his outstanding performance in the Senate. These contributions are unprecedented in the history of our state,” Governor Zulum added, urging the senator to continue with his laudable efforts, assuring him of the continued support of the government and people of Borno State.

In his remarks, Senator Lawan announced that each beneficiary of the empowerment items will also receive an additional cash support of N20,000. He further disclosed the donation of 450 school desks to be distributed to public schools within the senatorial district.

“I sincerely appreciate the leadership of Governor Zulum in the state. This marks the second phase of my empowerment initiative and I encourage all beneficiaries to make productive use of these items. I assure you this initiative will be sustained,” Senator Lawan stated.

The event also featured goodwill messages from key APC leaders including the Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori; Member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdulkadir Rahis; and the State APC Chairman, Hon. Bello Ayuba. They all lauded Senator Lawan’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to his constituents.

According to them, the empowerment initiative will significantly complement Governor Zulum’s ongoing post-conflict recovery and reconstruction efforts across the state.

The event was graced by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur; members of the State House of Assembly; the Secretary to the State Government; Head of Service; Acting Chief of Staff; Commissioners; Local Government Chairmen; Special Advisers; APC stalwarts; and other key stakeholders.