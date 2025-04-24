2027: Tinubu Pitting South against North Because of Personal Ambition, Says Frank

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has accusedPresident Bola Tinubu of setting the South against the north because of personal ambition.

He said, “To Tinubu, the 2027 election is about him versus the North,” saying it was why he was trying desperately to enlist the support of the South through manipulation and subterfuge.

Frank, in a statement yesterday warned both the north and the south against being fooled by Tinubu’s tricks to grab power in 2027.

He added that while Tinubu was on the one hand blackmailing Southerners, especially opposition governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) by playing the ethnic card to gain support, he was on the other hand threatening to deal with them if they faildto support him by declaring a state of emergency in their states over spurious charges of violence and corruption.

Frank added that 2027 should not be about North or South but who would fix the myriads of challenges confronting the country.

“He has increased the intensity now by blackmailing, intimidating and putting at least five PDP governors from the South under duress to defect along with their members in the National Assembly to the APC.

“To Tinubu, the 2027 election is about him versus the North and that is why he is trying desperately to enlist the support of the South through manipulation and subterfuge. He has forgotten so soon that the North helped him to get to power in 2023.

“Nigerians are in need of a president who will help Nigeria become better, not ‘Northern candidate or Southern candidate’ or ‘Northern President or Southern President’.

“The country is overcharged already with divisions along ethnic lines. We therefore can’t afford to have a president who is setting one region against another for the sake of his own personal ambition.

“For me, Timi Frank, as a Southerner, I don’t believe in tribalistic and a divisive president. I believe in a leader that will come and unite rather than divide Nigeria.

“I advise every Northerner still supporting Tinubu to have a rethink. They should know that the North that apparently ‘assisted’ Tinubu to gain power in 2023 are suffering the most today.”