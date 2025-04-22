Tinubu Back in Abuja After over Two-Week Working Visit to France, UK

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday evening returned to Abuja after over two-week working visit to France and the United Kingdom.

The President, whose official aircraft, Nigeria Air Force 1, touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 9:50pm, was received by top officials of his administration.



Those on ground to welcome President Tinubu were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; and his counterpart in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.



The President, who departed Nigeria on Wednesday, April 2, had spent some time in Paris, the capital of France, before he reportedly headed to London recently.

While in Europe, President Tinubu effectively maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

Also, while in Paris, France, the President



held a high-level meeting with the United States Department of State’s Senior Advisor for Africa, Mr. Massad Boulos.



His discussions with the US official, it was gathered, focused on deepening bilateral collaboration aimed at enhancing regional security and promoting sustainable economic development across Africa.



A key aspect of the talks included joint efforts to advance lasting peace in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with emphasis on multilateral cooperation and the role of regional stakeholders.



The meeting underscored Nigeria’s ongoing engagement with international partners in addressing complex security and development challenges across Africa.