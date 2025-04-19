Indomie Sustains Initiative Empowering Brave Teens

Labake Fasogbon

In furtherance of its commitment to youth and societal growth, indigenous noodles brand, Indomie has stepped up efforts empowering courageous children across the country via the ‘Indomie Heroes Awards’.

The annual initiative recognises exceptional acts of bravery among Nigerian children aged 15 downwards.

Announcing the 17th edition at a press conference in Lagos recently, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager of Indomie, Temitope Ashiwaju, reiterated the brand’s intention to spotlight heroic acts of Nigerian children via the efforts, seeking inspiring entries that demonstrate physical, social and intellectual acts of bravery.

“With the theme ‘Unsung Heroes’, this year’s edition sets out to uncover and honour incredible stories from children across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, stories that might otherwise go untold. These acts of bravery not only inspire, but also reflect the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian child.

“This year, we aim to go further and deeper in identifying exceptional children who are changing their communities, quietly, yet powerfully.

“When we launched this initiative in 2008, our goal was clear, to recognise children who display uncommon courage, whether by risking their own safety, standing up to societal issues, or using their minds to solve real-world problems. Today, that mission continues stronger than Lagos”, he explained.

The awards involve a three-phase process of gathering entries, screening and selection by judges, and a grand awards ceremony honouring outstanding entries.

Ashiwaju informed further that the company will be raising the prize value for each of the award categories, in addition to other rewards intended to support their education and development.

He added that runner-up winners be accorded state-level recognition, as an improvement on the award programme.

“This ensures that even more young heroes receive the spotlight they deserve before the national finale.”