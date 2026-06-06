Tinubu Felicitates Iyalode of Remoland, Sade Ogunbiyi, At 80

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Chief Sade Ogunbiyi, Iyalode of Remoland and wife of renowned academic, journalist and entrepreneur, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, as she clocks 80 on June 6, 2026.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, highlighted Mrs. Ogunbiyi’s invaluable contributions to the country and the international community through her vital work in Nigeria’s education sector and beyond.

Tinubu noted that Mrs. Ogunbiyi’s strict Christian background prepared her for devotion to Christianity and community services in later years.

As Iyalode of Remoland, Mrs. Ogunbiyi succeeded the late Chief HID Awolowo, wife of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

According to the President, “Her remarkable life journey shows that despite her over half a century of devotion to her husband and home, she did not stop fortifying herself with academic qualifications, both at home and abroad.

“As her husband was recording remarkable strides in academics and later in journalism and book publishing, Mrs. Ogunbiyi was also building a distinctive career, first as a local and international teacher, university administrator, and manpower manager at NAL Merchant Bank, and later as a wine merchant after retirement, with membership in professional associations and as an avid golfer.

“I wish her many more years of good health and happiness, along with her husband, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi.”

Ogunbiyi committed herself to a thorough understanding of the English Language and educational administration before moving into the banking sector.

Armed with a first degree from Ibadan and a Master’s in Educational Administration and Supervision, Ogunbiyi taught English and Social Studies at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State; Lane Middle School, Bedford, New York, United States; and the United Nations International School, New York.

She spent 10 years at the University of Ile-Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, where she served as the Chief Personnel and Administrative Officer across various faculties.

Ogunbiyi later worked for several years as Senior Manager at NAL Merchant Bank in Lagos, retiring in 1996 as Human Resources Manager. She also served as Deputy Managing Director at Signal Health Nigeria Limited, a privately owned pharmaceutical company, from 1996 to 2001.