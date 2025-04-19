Damagum: PDP An Established Brand, Will Maintain Its Identity 

·Party’s governors fighting ego, proxy war, Anyanwu declares

·Edo state chapter disowns Dan Orbih

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, has said the party is already an established brand and therefore not ready to lose its identity.

This was as the party’s embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has accused the party’s governors of fighting ego and proxy war, maintaining that the intervention of the PDP governors in the squabble for the office of national secretary of the party have not yielded any positive result.

Also, both the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and the Edo State chapter have said that the state PDP is under the leadership of Hon. Tony Aziegbemi-led Caretaker Committee, and urged members to disregard the antics of the former South-south Zonal Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, whose tenure officially ended on March 9, 2025.

Damagum, who disclosed that PDP was not ready to lose its identity when he welcomed a group of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) into the PDP on Thursday in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State, said the party has remained united under the current leadership and a single secretariat.

“All stakeholders are committed to working together to ensure that the PDP remains the most formidable political force in Nigeria,” he said.

On the political coalition, he said “The PDP is already a well-established brand. We will maintain our identity while keeping our doors open for returnees and new entrants ready to build a stronger party together.”

Addressing concerns about internal party disputes, Damagum urged the media to avoid sensationalism and refrain from manufacturing crises where none existed.

“The PDP has remained united under the current leadership and a single secretariat.

“All stakeholders are committed to working together to ensure that the PDP remains the most formidable political force in Nigeria,” Damagum said.

He acknowledged that political disagreements are not uncommon but emphasised that what truly matters is the party’s capacity to overcome them.

“By God’s grace, the PDP has the midas touch to navigate and triumph over any political challenge,” he added.

In a pointed comparison, Damagum highlighted the APC’s failure to convene its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for over two years.

He said, “It is the APC that is grappling with internal crisis, not the PDP,” he noted.

Damagum urged the new members to stay steadfast in their convictions and beliefs in the PDP’s vision, encouraging others who are interested in positive change to join the party.

“We are confident in our ability to reclaim Yobe State and expand our influence nationally,” he said.

Reaffirming the PDP’s strength, Damagum declared, “The PDP remains the party to beat. Our stakeholders are working tirelessly to preserve the peace within and make the platform the most attractive for Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

The carnival-like rally was graced by energetic PDP stakeholders, youth groups, and women’s organisations from across Yobe State. They pledged continued support and active mobilisation efforts to ensure the PDP’s success and a smooth transition of power in 2027.

The event concluded on a high note, with attendees expressing their unwavering commitment to the leadership of Damagum and his ongoing mission to revitalise the party.

The new members, visibly elated, expressed gratitude to Damagum for his steadfast leadership, which they say has brought stability and unity to the party. They praised his efforts in positioning the PDP as an inclusive and forward-looking political platform.

Anyanwu, who was reacting to Monday’s communique from PDP governors after their meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, that recommended the deputy national secretary, Setonji Koshedosh should act as the national secretary pending when the South-east will nominate and ratify a new National Secretary, insisted there is no vacancy in the office of the national secretary.

The office of the national secretary is involved with two contestants, the incumbent, Anyanwu and the former National Youth Leader, Hon. Sunday Ude-Okoye.

Anyanwu, who disclosed this in an interview with THISDAY, said “Don’t mind the governors, they are fighting an ego and proxy war. They want to kill PDP and tomorrow blame Wike for it.”

He further said that ”At their meeting the national legal adviser told them their decision on the national secretary position is not working. He told them that the supreme court had spoken on the matter

”The legal adviser told them to put him on record that their decision is wrong.”

At the forthcoming November governorship election in Anambra State he said, “Let’s see who will sign the nomination form. The law says that only the national chairman and national secretary will sign. I am the elected national secretary. The national secretary Secretary cannot be appointed by anyone “

He explained that ”there is an order of the Federal High Court that barred the deputy national secretary from occupying the office.

”My lawyer has submitted the Supreme Court judgement to INEC and they know there is nothing the party leadership can do without my signature and that of the national chairman. What is happening is just an ego and a proxy war. I remain the national secretary.”

Anyanwu added that ”when I return from Easter, I will resume office because there is no vacancy.”

Meanwhile, as the crisis in PDP cascades to Edo State chapter, a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said, that ”For emphasis and avoidance of doubt the NWC states that the Edo State Chapter of the PDP is under the leadership of Hon. Tony Aziegbemi-led Caretaker Committee.

”For clarity the NWC at its meeting of 6th of February, 2025 and pursuant to its powers under the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) constituted the Tony Aziegbemi-led Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of 90 days effective from February 6, 2025.”

Ologunagbo urged party members, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the media and the general public should therefore disregard any contrary claim on the leadership of the Edo State Chapter of the PDP.

The NWC commended the leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of the party in Edo State for working harmoniously with the Aziegbemi-led Caretaker Committee in ensuring the stability and continuing success of the PDP in the state.

Reacting to Orbih’s claims, Aziegbemi in a statement noted that the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee remained united, focused, and fully in charge of the party’s affairs.

The statement reads: “We are compelled to respond to the Nollywood-style theatrics orchestrated yesterday by Dan Orbih, only because of the numerous calls and inquiries we have received from concerned party members, the media, and the good people of Edo State.

“Let it be made abundantly clear, Orbih is no longer a member of the PDP. He lacks the authority and standing to rent, donate, or assign any property to the Edo PDP. The so-called secretariat he claims to have donated is a facade—it belongs to the party he now openly serves, the APC government in Edo State, where he is nothing more than a political employee.

“Orbih’s tenure as the South-south Zonal Chairman of the PDP officially ended on March 9, 2025. A duly constituted Caretaker Committee, ably led by Emma Ogidi, has since taken over the affairs of the zone.”

He urged the people of Edo State to disregard Orbih’s antics and stay focused on the progressive work being done by the legitimate PDP structure in the state.