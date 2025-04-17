Security Expert Matthew Ibadin Calls for Creation of Community Self-defence Commission

Precious Ugwuzor

Security analyst and Managing Director of Badinson Security Limited, Mr. Matthew Ibadin, has called on the Federal Government to establish a Community Self-Defense Commission as a means of curbing rising insecurity across the country.

In a statement released in Lagos on Friday, Ibadin expressed concern over the increasing cases of attacks, kidnappings, and killings, particularly in rural communities. He said the helplessness of security agencies in responding to these threats has made it imperative for communities to take a more active role in defending themselves.

He proposed that the Commission be legally empowered to coordinate and support local defense structures, funded through community contributions—including those from members living in urban centres and the diaspora—while working in collaboration with the government.

“We can no longer stand by and watch our mothers, fathers, and children being slaughtered in the forests and on farmlands,” Ibadin said. “This call is about defeating the invaders who encroach on others’ community land.”

He suggested that selected community members undergo screening and formal training and be permitted to carry arms, including AK-47 rifles, strictly for defensive purposes. He emphasized that rules of engagement must be clearly defined to prevent abuse and ensure lawful use.

Mr. Ibadin also called for legislation to support the establishment of the Commission and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to take swift action. He recommended that traditional rulers be involved in the structure of the Commission, given their role as custodians of local communities.

He warned against interpreting the initiative as vigilante justice, stating that the proposed Commission is meant to complement existing security agencies and reinforce state authority.

“This is not about promoting vigilantism,” he clarified. “It is a structured and regulated way to empower communities to protect themselves while supporting the rule of law.”

He further advocated for the creation of a Special Tribunal to handle offenses such as kidnapping, farmland destruction, and community invasions, arguing that such cases should be treated as emergencies with judgments delivered within six months.

The security expert also recommended that politics be separated from security matters, warning against the politicization of national safety and urging the president to put national interest above partisanship.

“Since 1999, no elected president has decisively tackled the issue of armed invaders. This is the time for President Tinubu to make a bold move and stop the bloodshed,” he said.

Ibadin concluded by stating that the time has come for communities to take responsibility for their own safety.

“Crime is local. It is highly overdue for communities to be involved in their security matters,” he added.

The proposal comes amid increasing public concern about the country’s security challenges and growing calls for community-led solutions.