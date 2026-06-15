Umahi: S’East Roads Conceptualised over 70 Years Ago Being Actualised by Tinubu

*Says Ebonyi not ‘Obidient’, 2023 poll result was an accident

*S’East govs, leaders converge on Abakaliki today to endorse Tinubu for second term

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has disclosed that several South East road projects, originally conceived during the colonial era but left unrealised for decades, are now being brought to life under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at the weekend in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, while conducting newsmen and government officials on a tour of the administration’s legacy projects, Umahi – former governor of Ebonyi State – highlighted the Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue Trans-Saharan Superhighway as a project of strategic importance to the South East, South South, and parts of the North Central region.

According to him: “It is a colonial-era dream long forgotten, but President Tinubu has revived it, and construction is now underway. We must thank him immensely.”



He reported steady progress on the project, noting that Section One, initially 118 kilometres, has been extended to 123.6 kilometres, with a contract sum of ₦45 billion, and that dualisation works are ongoing.

Section Two, Umahi stated, which runs from the Aboadi border through Benue and Kogi States to Nasarawa, has also been awarded at a cost of ₦668 billion.



He noted the project has reached about 28% completion in some areas, with work continuing even during the rainy season, thanking Tinubu’s adoption of concrete road technology.

“The Trans‑Sahara Superhighway is not just a road; it is an investment corridor that will catalyse trade in agricultural produce like cassava, yams, cashews, and palm oil from Cross River, Benue and Ebonyi, while also connecting Nigeria to Cameroon,” the minister explained.

He noted the concrete road technology pioneered by President Tinubu as governor is now being deployed nationwide.



Umahi expressed the gratitude of the South East to the president for ending decades of exclusion, stating, “All our forefathers sought—inclusiveness—we have it now.”

During the tour, the team inspected critical bridges in Section One and the concrete pavement on the Onueke section.

They also inspected the 1.3-kilometre Ndi-Egbe Bridge in Afikpo LGA, Ebonyi, which links Ugep in Cross River State and is expected to be completed by December, 2026.

Regarding the Onueke Flyover in Ebonyi’s Central Senatorial District, Umahi noted that the ₦35 billion project is designed to decongest the highway.



The flyover stands 90 metres high and is flanked by a 2.2-kilometre road on both sides.

The minister explained that Section Two of the Superhighway, awarded to Infiouest International Limited, runs from the Ebonyi border through Benue and Kogi to the Loko-Oweto Bridge in Nasarawa State, covering 123.6 kilometres.

The team also inspected the completed concrete pavement link road between Ebonyi and Cross River States, particularly from Okposi-Ukawu in Oha-Zara Local Government of Ebonyi and Ugwulangu-Abaomege in UGEP Ugep Local Government of Cross River State.

Meanwhile, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state has declared that his state remains the safest in Nigeria, with no reported kidnapping cases since he assumed office.



Speaking while receiving the media delegation in Abakaliki, Nwifuru thanked Tinubu for his commitment to infrastructure development in the South East, especially in Ebonyi, and for his national renewal programme.

He also highlighted numerous completed and ongoing projects in the state, including rural roads, primary health centres, and water schemes.



“We have kept contractors busy in the state with projects spread across every local government area, from rural roads to primary health centres and water schemes. We do not even view the road projects as a big deal because we have road projects scattered all over the state.”

South East governors and leaders are scheduled to converge in Abakaliki on Monday at a major rally to endorse Tinubu for a second term.

Umahi said Nwifuru would lead the people of Ebonyi State at the rally to show appreciation to the president. He urged Ebonyi citizens to ignore the ranting of opposition politicians who cannot match Tinubu’s record.



The National Media Tour is organised by the Governor Hope Uzodimma-led Renewed Hope Ambassadors, in collaboration with the Presidential Media Team.

The visit to the South East is the team’s second regional tour, following the team’s North-West tour. The delegation is jointly led by presidential spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga and Sunday Dare.