Korean Intelligence Service Lauds NDLEA on Arrest of Wanted Nigerian Drug Baron, Seeks Suspect’s Extradition

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Intelligence Service of the Republic of Korea (NIS) has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, for its exceptional effort and professionalism in apprehending a wanted 59-year-old drug baron Ogbonnaya Kevin.

Ogbonnaya’s dark career, operating for 17 years underground where he shipped illicit drugs worth billions of naira across the world, was ended in February following his arrest by NDLEA operatives in Lagos.

Ogbonnaya had for years been a pain in the neck of the Korean authorities following the persistent shipment of illicit drugs linked to him to South Korea.

As a result, an Interpol red notice was issued against him, while the National Intelligence Service of South Korea sought the help of NDLEA in tracking and arresting him.

He had served a one-year prison sentence in Korea in 2007 for drug offences and deported to Nigeria in 2008.

After years of being on his trail, operatives of a Special Operations Unit of NDLEA eventually arrested him on 12th February 2025, at his hideout at No. 3, Ibukunoluwa Taiwo Close, off LASU Road, Lagos.

Excited with the breakthrough, a delegation from the Korean Intelligence Service on Wednesday paid the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd) a courtesy visit to deliver a letter of appreciation by the Director of NIS, Taeyong Cho.

In his letter, Cho expressed gratitude for Marwa’s support and “the NDLEA’s exceptional cooperation during our recent joint operation, which led to the arrest of Ogbonnaya Kevin Jeff, a key figure in an international drug organization.”

According to the Korean Intelligence chief, “Kevin Jeff was responsible for smuggling significant quantities of narcotics into the Republic of Korea, and the NIS had been tracking him for years.

“I am truly pleased that our two services have successfully carried out the first special cooperation, enabling us to bring him to justice. Without the NDLEA’s invaluable cooperation, those long-standing efforts might have been in vain.

“Once again, I extend my deepest gratitude for the NDLEA’s exemplary service in this cooperation. Building on this significant achievement in our joint efforts against drug-related crimes, I look forward to further strengthening our collaboration.”

The NIS delegation comprising: Messrs Choi Younkwan and Kim Juseok sought for the extradition of Ogbonnaya to South Korea to face pending drug charges.

In his response, Marwa expressed appreciation for the Koreans’ commendation and assured them that the world can always count on Nigeria in the global effort against illicit drug trafficking.

“We’re delighted to partner with you and be of service to you because your Service has a long history of professionalism. We want to give the assurance that at any time, you can count on us to work together with you towards a drug-free world”, the NDLEA boss stated.

He thanked the Korean government for the donation of some equipment to the agency, adding that they “will be of tremendous help to us as we continue to execute our job of keeping Nigeria and the world safe from drug traffickers.”

He said he will study their request for extradition and work within the limits allowed by the Nigerian laws and the bilateral agreements between the two countries.

He expressed hope in the possibility of getting training opportunities for NDLEA officers in Korean Intelligence training institution as part of the evolving partnership.