AREWA24 Appoints Umeibe CEO to Drive Growth

AREWA24, the leading 24/7 Hausa language family entertainment and lifestyle television network and production studio in Nigeria and West Africa, has announced its first major leadership transition in over a decade.

AREWA24’s Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer, Celestine Umeibe, will formally assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Jacob Arback, who will move into the newly created role of Executive Vice Chairman.

Umeibe will continue to oversee the company’s commercial sales operations.

According to the new CEO, Umeibe, “Jacob Arback has played a pivotal role in the remarkable success story of AREWA24 over the past decade. His unique yet inclusive leadership style enabled AREWA24 to navigate the business storms and challenges that often overwhelm start- ups, especially in this region. Arback’s elevation to the position of Executive Vice Chairman is well-deserved, and will no doubt continue to impact positively on the business.”

Outgoing CEO, Arback, had worked closely with Umeibe at AREWA24 since the network launched in 2014.

According to Arback, “There is nobody more qualified and capable to lead AREWA24’s second decade of growth and impact than Celestine,” says Arback. “His natural leadership abilities, business and branding acumen and deep knowledge of our media and entertainment industry made Celestine an easy choice for our Board of Directors. I’m very excited to watch how the next decade of creativity, innovation and growth plays out under his leadership. Since the very first days of AREWA24, Celestine has demonstrated a passionate commitment to the ‘why’ of AREWA24 – – ‘to reflect and celebrate pride in local culture and in the local language of Hausa.”