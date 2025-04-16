Sudan War: Govt Alleges 450 IDPs, Humanitarian Workers Killed by Militias in Savage Reprisal

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Sudanese Government has expressed profound concern and unequivocal condemnation of the continued campaign of terror and genocide being waged by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against civilian populations in and around the city of El Fasher, insisting that 450 civilians – mostly internally displaced persons (IDPs) – have so far been killed, including children and women, during the savage attacks.

The government, through a statement issued on Tuesday by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alleged that in recent days, this criminal militia has launched a series of brutal assaults on camps for internally displaced persons – most notably the Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps – as well as on residential neighbourhoods within El Fasher.

The statement read that: “Around 450 civilians -IDPs- were so far killed, including children and women, during these savage attacks. Among the victims were 9 humanitarian workers and medical staff.

“These heinous acts constitute a blatant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2736 and a grave breach of international humanitarian law, particularly the provisions enshrined in the Geneva Conventions regarding the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

“The ministry extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and conveys its sincere wishes for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

“In light of these egregious crimes, the ministry calls upon the sisterly and friendly nations, regional and international organisations, and the international community at large to denounce these atrocities in the strongest possible terms and to stand resolutely with the people of Sudan in these critical times.

“Furthermore, the ministry reiterates the demand that the Janjaweed RSF militia be designated a terrorist group, its regional sponsors and backers be called out and compelled to stop supplying the militia with the weapons, ammunition and mercenaries that it uses to pursue its campaign of genocide in Darfur. Impunity and leniency will only embolden the militia and its sponsors to continue their heinous crimes.

“The Government of the Republic of the Sudan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working in close coordination with regional and international partners to urgently lift the unlawful siege imposed on El Fasher by the RSF militia, facilitate the immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and ensure the protection of innocent civilians through all appropriate measures.”

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the media officer at the Sudanese Embassy in Nigeria, Almoiz Mohamed, condemned recent events.

His words: “For the past three days, the rebel Rapid Support Militia has continued to bombard with heavy artillery, supported by a barbaric ground attack, targeting Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps,

“The preliminary toll revealed that at least 450 people were killed, in addition to the execution of nine World Relief workers inside their offices in Zamzam camp, in addition to thousands of wounded, some of them critically ill.”

He said: “Tens of thousands marched towards the city of El Fasher on foot where they face complex humanitarian conditions in the absence of the simple elements of life, including food, drink and medicine.”

Mohamed added that: “The ongoing barbaric attacks by the rebel FSF on displacement camps in the outskirts of the city of El Fasher is nothing but reprisal campaigns by the Rapid Support Militia in desperate attempts to heal their yields due to the crushing and successive defeats that they continued to receive from the armed forces, joint forces on the outskirts of the city of El Fasher, which the militia failed to invade through more than 200 waves of repeated attacks for more than a year, during which the rebels suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment.”

He insisted that the targeting of displacement camps and citizens inside the city of El Fasher by the Dagalo terrorist militia remains a blatant criminal acts.

“They have been committing these crimes and atrocities through assistance given by the regional and international supporters, especially the UAE,” Mohamed alleged.

He however said: “The Sudanese Armed Forces is committed to lifting the siege on Fasher al-Sultan, and defeat the rebel Rapid Support Militia.”