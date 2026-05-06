Lagos AG Denies Interference in Adichie-Esege Coroner Inquest, Says Suspension Solely Coroner’s Decision

Wale Igbintade





Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, has denied allegations of interference in the ongoing coroner’s inquest into the death of Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of renowned author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Dr. Ivara Esege.

The clarification came amid public concern following the suspension of proceedings by the coroner sitting at the J.I.C. Taylor Courthouse, Lagos Island, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

In a statement issued by the office of the attorney general, the government stressed that at no point did the ministry direct, request, or intend that the inquest be suspended indefinitely, insisting that such a decision lies exclusively within the discretion of the coroner.

“The office considers it necessary to clarify that its intervention in the matter has been misconstrued,” the statement read. It added, “At no time did the Office of the Attorney General direct, request, or intend that the coroner should suspend proceedings indefinitely.”

The ministry said its involvement was limited to a consultative engagement with counsel representing parties in the inquest, which was convened following prior discussions on the need to ensure effective management of coroners’ proceedings in the state.

The office explained that the meeting was intended solely to communicate policy direction regarding the administration of coroners’ inquests and to encourage cooperation among legal practitioners to ensure expeditious hearings.

It added that the engagement was not designed to interfere with or truncate the judicial process, but rather to promote efficiency and prevent undue delays in the determination of sensitive cases.

Citing past experiences, the attorney general’s office referenced the widely publicised inquest into the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad), stating that the proceedings, in its view, became unduly prolonged.

The ministry said such delays were “neither in the interest of justice nor of affected families,” adding that it remains committed to strengthening procedural efficiency in coroners’ investigations across Lagos State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the proposed meeting was never intended to interfere with, suspend, or otherwise impede the lawful proceedings of the coroner,” the statement added. “Rather, it was conceived as a collaborative engagement with counsel to enhance effectiveness, coordination, and timely resolution of the inquest,” it said.

The office urged the public to disregard what it described as “contrary insinuations,” reiterating its commitment to the proper administration of justice in Lagos State.

It maintained that the decision to suspend or continue proceedings rested solely with the coroner, who operated independently within the confines of the law.

Pedro reaffirmed that the Ministry of Justice will continue to support judicial processes while ensuring that inquests were conducted efficiently and in accordance with established legal standards.