Lagos Cybersecurity Council Chair, Dr. Fine Osakwe, Wins Cyber Security Leader of the Year 2026

Dr. Fene Osakwe, one of Africa’s most influential cybersecurity leaders and Chairman of the Lagos State Cybersecurity Advisory Council, has won the Cyber Security Leader of the Year 2026 at the Global Cyber Awards.

The awards drew nominees from over 50 countries, reflecting the competition’s global scale and prestige.

Within the Cyber Security Leader of the Year category, there were nominees from India, the UAE, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Malaysia, making Dr. Osakwe’s victory especially historic as he becomes the first Nigerian to win this distinguished honour.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State hailed Osakwe’s victory as a “solid demonstration of the state’s efforts to give the cybersecurity battle the attention it deserves.”

According to the governor: “Our plan is for Lagos to be the global financial hub and this requires a strong cybersecurity infrastructure – a dream which the Council shares and pursues vigorously. “

The Cyber Security Leader of the Year award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, delivered measurable impact, contributed to the growth of the cybersecurity industry, and invested significantly in developing others through mentorship and professional support.

It celebrates leaders who not only drive innovation and strategy but also help shape the future of the cybersecurity profession through thought leadership, influence, and service.

Dr. Osakwe began his career at Deloitte in Lagos Nigeria, where he built a strong foundation in cybersecurity, risk management, and advisory services.

Over the years, he has grown into a globally recognised figure, leading cybersecurity for a multinational organisation listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and advising boards and executive teams across multiple continents.

Today, he is a Professor of Practice in Cybersecurity, a highly sought after international speaker, and a respected voice on digital trust, cyber governance, and national cyber resilience.

As Chairman of the Lagos State Cybersecurity Advisory Council, Dr. Osakwe has played a pivotal role in strengthening cybersecurity governance for Africa’s largest digital and technology hub.

Under his leadership, Lagos State recently published its Cybersecurity Guidelines for Businesses, a landmark framework designed to help organisations improve cyber hygiene, enhance incident readiness, and align with global best practices.

Dr. Osakwe is deeply committed to mentorship and capacity building. He mentors Master’s students in cybersecurity at the University of Aberdeen and the University of Westminster, helping shape the next generation of cyber professionals.

He is also a respected thought leader, with several publications featured on Forbes, where he shares insights on cyber strategy, leadership, and digital transformation.

The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014 to reward the best individuals, teams, and companies within the cybersecurity industry. Excellence and innovation are core themes across all categories.

As a completely independent event with no affiliation to any magazines, organisations, or products, all judging decisions are made solely on merit, ensuring that winners truly represent the highest standards of achievement in the cybersecurity profession.

Dr. Osakwe’s recognition as the Cyber Security Leader of the Year 2026 is an important moment for Lagos State, Nigeria, and the broader African cybersecurity community.

For Lagos, it reinforces the state’s growing reputation as Africa’s leading digital and technology hub and highlights the impact of its ongoing efforts to strengthen cyber governance and resilience.

For Nigeria and the continent, the honour reflects the increasing global visibility of African Technology professionals and signals Africa’s expanding role in shaping conversations around Technology Governance, strategy, policy, and innovation on the world stage