Relocation of NBA Conference: Ibas Demands Refund of N300m

•NBA: N300m from Fubara is in support of AGC not hosting right

By Alex Enumah in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), has demanded a refund of N300 million from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), following the association’s decision to relocate its 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) from Port Harcourt to Enugu.

The controversy followed the NBA’s decision to relocate the conference in protest against what it described as “a series of undemocratic developments” in Rivers State, including the imposition of a sole administrator and the declaration of a state of emergency.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Adviser, Hector Igbikiowubo, Ibas insisted that the funds were paid by the Rivers State Government as hosting rights for the conference, and that the NBA’s withdrawal from the state obliges it to return the money.

“While we respect the NBA’s right to choose its conference venues, we find it curious that the association, despite its ‘principled position’, didn’t address the refund of the N300 million already paid by the Rivers State Government for the hosting rights of the 2025 conference,” Ibas said.

“If the NBA truly stands on principle, it should demonstrate the same integrity by promptly returning these funds rather than benefiting from a state it now publicly discredits.”

The NBA, however, has refuted Ibas’ claim, stating that the money was not paid as a condition for hosting rights, but rather given as a goodwill donation by the now-suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Chairman of the NBA AGC Planning Committee, Mr Emeka Obegolu, explained: “The money from Rivers State was a gift and was not tied to any purported hosting right for the NBA AGC. We are committed to delivering a world-class conference to members of the Bar and will not be drawn into any unnecessary controversy over this issue.”

Obegolu clarified that the decision to host the 2025 AGC in Port Harcourt was made in August 2024 and was not the result of any bidding or formal agreement.

He further noted that the NBA traditionally receives financial support from state governments, corporate organisations, and public agencies as part of their corporate social responsibility.

“The host city has no hosting rights, and there is no representation by the NBA that the conference must be held in a chosen city,” he said. “Support requested is unconditional and not tied to hosting rights or any rights whatsoever.”

In its earlier statement, the NBA had said: “Retaining Rivers State as the host of its conference would amount to a tacit endorsement of constitutional violations and subversion of the rule of law.”

Ibas, who strongly rejected the NBA’s reasoning, asserted that the administrative actions taken in the state were constitutional and necessary to restore order.

“The declaration of a state of emergency was a necessary response to a breakdown of public order and democratic processes. President Bola Tinubu, in exercising his constitutional authority, acted in the best interest of the state to restore stability,” he stated.

He cited a Supreme Court ruling—Suit No. SC/CV/1176/2024 (Rivers State House of Assembly & Others vs. Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission & Nine Others)—to reinforce his argument that actions taken by the interim government had legal backing.

“To suggest that this intervention ‘flouts the rule of law’ is not only incorrect but ignores the Supreme Court’s rulings that have validated key decisions made during this period,” he argued.

He further accused the NBA of politicising a constitutional issue: “NBA, as a body of legal minds, should know better than to reduce a complex constitutional matter to political sensationalism.”

Ibas called on the association to focus on constructive engagement. “Rather than contributing to unnecessary tension, we expect the NBA, as a critical stakeholder in Nigeria’s democracy, to engage constructively, offering solutions instead of amplifying divisive narratives.”