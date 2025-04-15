Ogun Govt Acquires 39 Tractors to Boost Mechanised Farming

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Ogun State Government said it has taken delivery of 39 brand new tractors to enhance mechanized farming and ensure massive food production in the state

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Bolu Owotomo, disclosed this yesterday, at a news briefing in his office at Oke-Mosan Abeokuta.

According to the commissioner, Governor Dapo Abiodun would soon flag-off the deployment of the tractors in addition to other farm inputs being expected to enable farmers have access to necessary tools for farming through the Agro-Service office of the ministry

The commissioner expressed readiness of government to partner private sector to refurbish some of the grounded heavy-duty equipment in the ministry, particularly 20 bulldozers in care of Agriculture Services office of the ministry in Asero area of Abeokuta, saying the five of them would soon be refurbished and put to use to ease the process of clearing land for farming and agricultural purposes.

Owotomo added that over 160,000 farmers had been registered by his ministry in the past three months while over 40,000 farmers had been registered into various clusters where they were trained in modern farming techniques and given the needed support through various intervention initiatives under World Bank supported Ogun State Economic Transformation Project – OG-STEP

He identified some of the clusters to include Ifonyintedo with 80 Casava farmers, Oke-Odan for production of palm-oil, Ikenne designated as enclave for poultry and other livestock and Magboro where large number of rice farmers were concentrated in the state.

Also, over 2,000 fish farmers especially in Eruwe and Ipokia according to him, were being given needed support including provision of N50million revolving loan at zero percent interest rate, to assist them to expand fish production in the state.

He explained that farmers in each of the clusters were linked with off-takers which serve as ready-made market for them to maximize profit and guide against unnecessary waste

The commissioner also stated that Farmers’ Market in Asero, Abeokuta was being expanded to accommodate over 300 traders, where people can have access to fresh farm products at affordable prices.

The commissioner added that similar farmers’ market would be replicated in Lusada, Ijebu-Ode and another area close to Lagos.

Owotomo revealed that irrigation facilities were recently handed over to farmers in Ado, Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area as well as a renovated toilet facilities at Ihunbo, Ipokia Local Government Area, under OG-CARES FADAMA project.

He noted that irrigation facilities procured for the over 300 farmers included, three generating sets, one 18-litre irrigable sprayer, a submersible pump, as well as land preparation, covering five hectares of irrigable farm land.

The commissioner also stated that over 18,500 farmers across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state have so far benefitted from OG-CARES FADAMA project.

He said: “We are revitalizing the existing dams to serve as irrigation for water during dry season and ensure all-round farming season in the state”.

On the security of farmers investment in the agricultural sector, he assured that the Abiodun administration would do everything humanly possible to address clashes between farmers and herders.

He noted that the problem, is a nation-wide phenomenon not peculiar with the state.

The commissioner pleaded with communities, particularly leaders Of Community Development Associations (CDA) to encourage more Agro- investors who are interested in investing in the state, to have seamless access to landed property acquired by government for agriculture purposes, to create more employment and business opportunities within the agric-value chain.