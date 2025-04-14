Afriland Properties Delivers 51% Growth in Profit, Declares N865.5m Dividend  

Kayode Tokede

Afriland Properties Plc has delivered another year of outstanding financial results, reinforcing its reputation for consistent growth and value creation amid a challenging economic climate.

For the financial year ended December 31, 2024, the company recorded a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N3.7 billion, representing a 53per cent increase from the N2.41 billion reported in the previous year.

Profit After Tax (PAT) also rose by 51per cent to N2.6 billion, while operating profit climbed by 47per cent to N3.5 billion, reflecting sustained momentum in project development, project management, rental income, and revaluation gains on investment properties.

In line with its commitment to delivering shareholder value, the Board of Directors has proposed a total dividend of N865.56 million, equivalent to 63 kobo per ordinary share, a remarkable 152per cent increase from the N343.5 million paid out in the previous year.

These results were shared at the company’s 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held virtually in Lagos.

Chairman of the Board, Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, in his remarks at the AGM, described the company’s performance as a reflection of strategic clarity and execution discipline.

“Afriland’s exceptional 2024 financial year was driven by deliberate execution and disciplined growth. These results speak to the strategic initiatives implemented throughout the year and the relentless efforts of our management team.

“We scaled operations across core business areas, enhanced asset value, and delivered meaningful returns despite macroeconomic headwinds. This performance underscores our commitment to shareholder value and long-term sustainability.”

Also commenting on the results, Managing Director/CEO, Afriland Properties, Mr. Azubike Emodi, attributed the strong performance to operational efficiency and team excellence while expressing confidence in the company’s future direction.

“These numbers clearly demonstrate the strength of our business model and the dedication of our team. We are sharpening our execution, accelerating project turnaround, and deepening market relevance through smart, scalable developments.

A prime example is Afriland Estate, Karmo, a thoughtfully designed residential community in Abuja. It embodies our capability to deliver modern, efficient, and sustainable living environments aligned with Nigeria’s evolving housing needs. As we look ahead, we’re focused on unlocking new opportunities across the real estate value chain, and our project pipeline reflects this ambition.”

Shareholders at the AGM expressed satisfaction with the company’s outstanding results and the significantly enhanced dividend payout.

They commended Afriland’s execution of key developments and warmly welcomed the appointment of Mr. Emodi as the new Managing Director/CEO, expressing confidence in his ability to steer the company into its next growth phase. The meeting reaffirmed their trust in the Board’s strategic direction and the management’s operational excellence.

Afriland Properties continues to demonstrate industry leadership, leveraging innovation, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to sustainability to unlock long-term value for its stakeholders.