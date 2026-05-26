VivaJets Advocates Practical Action on African Connectivity

VivaJets, a premier African business aviation company and a brand under Falcon Aerospace Group, has challenged African public and private sector leaders to move from high-level commitments to practical implementation in order to unlock economic connectivity across the continent.

The firm reiterated this position at the just-concluded Africa CEO Forum 2026 held in Kigali, themed ‘The Scale Imperative: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership.’

The forum is one of the largest annual international gatherings of Africa’s public and private sectors, often referred to as the ‘Davos of Africa.’

Founded in 2012 by Jeune Afrique Media Group, it brings together thousands of business leaders, investors and heads of state to discuss economic development, investment and public-private partnerships.

Stepping up for the third consecutive year as a dedicated supporter of the forum, VivaJets positioned itself as a critical mobility enabler for African leaders.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the event, Chief Executive Officer of VivaJets, Erika Achum, challenged the traditional approach to continental agreements, emphasizing that while the strategic vision for an integrated Africa is well established, the lack of operational, on-the-ground implementation remains a major bottleneck.

“As a three-year supporter of the Africa CEO Forum, I have watched the energy, attendance and corporate goodwill grow visibly with every edition. The commitments made by both public and private sector leaders are inspiring,” Achum said.

“However, the pressing question we must face today is whether these commitments are translating into real-life implementation. We do not just need signatures on treaties; we need cross-border policies, harmonised regulations and infrastructure assets deployed now.”

Also speaking, Chief Operating Officer of VivaJets, Tejumade Salami, said true integration demands seamless mobility, yet movement across African regions remains unnecessarily complex and fragmented.

“At VivaJets, we view ourselves not merely as an aviation provider, but as a direct business connectivity catalyst. By offering reliable, flexible and borderless mobility, private aviation dismantles geographic barriers to doing business. We are ready to support the leaders driving this continent forward, but we need supportive regulatory policies to meet us halfway,” Salami said.

The firm’s Head of Business Transformation, Kayode Adebiyi, said the company’s active participation at the Africa CEO Forum 2026 reinforces its long-term belief that Africa’s prosperity depends on immediate and unhindered operational connectivity, a gap efficient private aviation can currently help bridge.

“To facilitate a truly integrated Africa, our industry must also look inward and transform. This is why VivaJets is investing in rapid expansion, technological innovation, and international collaborations to build an efficient global fleet capable of meeting the mobility needs of African leaders,” he said.