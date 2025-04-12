Shettima Graces Turbaning of Yusuf Ali as Kuliya Ngeri in Ilorin

.Zulum, Fagbemi hail honouree’s positive contributions to legal profession

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday attended the turbaning ceremony of legal luminary, Prof. Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), as the first Kuliya Ngeri of the Ilorin Emirate.

In a statement issued by Media Assistant to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the ceremony which took place at the Palace of the Emir of Ilorin, HRH, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, attracted a host of senior government officials, traditional leaders, and prominent figures from the legal community across Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, lauded the recognition bestowed on Prof Ali, describing it as a reflection of his outstanding contributions to the legal profession.

He said, “Prof. Yusuf Olaolu Ali’s contributions to the legal system in Nigeria need not be overemphasised. Today’s event is an indication that the people of Ilorin, especially the Emirate in particular, have confidence in what he is doing, and I believe he will justify the confidence reposed in him.”

Zulum further urged the honouree to stay true to his principles and continue serving society through his legal work.

His words: “I advise him to continue to do all the good work that he has been doing so posterity will judge him positively.”

Also speaking, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), lauded Prof. Ali’s contributions to legal development in Nigeria.

According to him, “Prof Yusuf Olaolu Ali is not a stranger when it comes to contributions to legal development,” the Justice Minister said, noting that more than ceremonial recognition, the turbaning symbolised the enduring value of justice and service to society.

“If you heard the reason given by the Emir for conferring in him the prestigious title of “Kuliya Ngeri” which ordinarily means someone who stands for justice, you will know that we cannot overemphasise it.

“The role he has been playing in the judiciary, especially contributions to the rule of law at so many levels, you cannot be counting one by one. So, to me, it is a recognition well deserved. I urge him to take it up as a challenge so that he will continue to mentor people coming behind,” Fagbemi further said.

Prof Ali, who was elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1997, has had a career in law spanning over four decades.

As Principal Partner at Ghalib Chambers, he is recognised as one of the most respected legal personalities in Nigeria, known for his integrity, excellence, and unwavering commitment to justice.