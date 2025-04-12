Gbaramatu Youths Accuse Evangelist of Inciting Violence Between Itsekiri and Ijaw

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Gbaramatu Youth Council (GYC) has accused an evangelist, Michael Diden, popularly known as Ejele, of attempting to incite ethnic violence between the Itsekiri and Ijaw people in Delta State.

The GYC President, Mr Kingsley E. Arerebo, made the disclosure weekend at a press conference in Warri Delta State.

He said the allegation was sequel to a video circulating online in which Diden allegedly called for attacks on Ijaw workers of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

The youth group described the video as reckless and dangerous, warning that such utterances could provoke communal unrest and endanger the fragile peace in the Niger Delta

“We are compelled to speak out due to the grave implications of Diden’s comments,” Arerebo stated.

The group emphasized that Tantita Security Services is a Federal Government licensed security contractor engaged in the protection of oil installations, and not an Ijaw or Gbaramatu initiative, adding that the company employs Nigerians from across the country, including over 3,000 Itsekiri youths.

“His allegations against our people and Tantita Security Services are not only false but a calculated attempt to stoke ethnic tension for selfish reasons.

“It is both irresponsible and malicious for Mr. Diden to reduce the legitimate work of Tantita to an ethnic agenda. Such propaganda only serves the interests of oil thieves, many of whom see Tantita’s operations as a threat to their illegal trade,” the group added.

They further alleged that Diden’s outburst may be connected to the clampdown on illegal oil bunkering in the region, an illicit enterprise the group alleged he may have benefited from.

“His bitterness is evident. He is trying to destabilize a system that has brought relative peace and economic security to oil-producing communities, including his own. This is unacceptable.”

GYC also referenced various provisions of Nigeria’s Criminal Code, calling on security agencies including the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Police, and the Nigerian Navy to immediately investigate and prosecute Diden for incitement and threats to public peace.

“Under Sections 366 and 42 of the Criminal Code, inciting violence and engaging in preparations for communal war are serious felonies. We expect the authorities to act swiftly before the situation will deteriorate,” they added.

While reiterating their commitment to peace, the youth group warned that failure to act could leave their communities vulnerable.

“We will not be drawn into violence, but we will not fold our arms either. If provoked or attacked, we will defend our people,” Arerebo stated.

Calling for calm, the GYC urged their Itsekiri neighbours to disregard Diden’s rhetoric and focus on collective regional development.

“The true enemies are not the youths working to protect national assets, but those exploiting communal identities to shield criminal enterprises

“We remain peaceful, but we are not powerless. We will defend our land and name with every lawful means at our disposal,” he added.