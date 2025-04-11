Labour Party Chieftain: Abure is APC’s Agent, Arrest Him for Contempt

Wale Igbintade

A prominent Labour Party(LP) leader in Abia State, Mr. Nwabueze Onwuneme, has called on the All Progressives Congress(APC)-led federal government to arrest Mr. Julius Abure for openly defying the Supreme Court’s ruling and charge him with contempt.

Onwuneme stated that Abure should have already faced charges for contempt and gross misconduct, had he not been allegedly backed by powerful figures within the ruling party.

Abure has consistently maintained that the Supreme Court did not remove him as the National Chairman of the LP, despite the court’s judgement.

In a press release, Onwuneme accused the APC-led government of attempting to silence opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections, pointing out the government’s failure to address pressing issues facing Nigerians.

He challenged the federal government to uphold the rule of law, stressing that, despite the certified ruling from the Supreme Court removing Abure from office, he continues to present himself as the LP chairman.

Onwuneme also suggested that Abure’s actions could be supported by influential figures within the government as part of a broader strategy to weaken opposition parties like the LP and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

He warned that such blatant disregard for the judiciary poses a significant threat to both Nigeria’s democracy and the rule of law.