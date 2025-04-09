Border Security: Katsina Gov Pledges Partnership with Customs

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has declared the state government’s readiness to collaborate with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to ensure a safe environment, particularly in border areas.

The governor made the commitment while hosting the Customs Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone B, Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) Oloyede Adekunle Stephen, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Katsina.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed Kaula, the governor commended the Customs’ authority for embracing technology in tracking activities and movements around border areas.

“For a long time, Nigeria needed to move a little forward as we cannot continue to operate the way it was in the last 40 to 50 years as the world has now moved to the digital age,” Governor Radda stated.

The governor described the technological approach as “a right development, in the right direction and at the right time”.

He noted that considering the porous nature of Nigerian borders, “there is no way to deploy all personnel to monitor borders and control movement”, which he identified as a factor contributing to escalating insecurity.

Governor Radda acknowledged that the movement of arms through borders remains one of the significant challenges faced by Katsina State.

He, however, expressed confidence that “with the use of technology, and synergy with the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Katsina Security Watch and other security agencies, activities of bandits who run to escape arrests would be reduced”.

Speaking on past misunderstanding between Customs personnel and border communities, the governor noted that: “The creation of engagement between Customs and relevant stakeholders made it possible for amicable resolution of the issue.”

Earlier, in his remarks, ACG Stephen revealed that his visit to Katsina served dual purposes, to condole with the governor over the recent passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari, and to inspect Customs formations in the state.

The Zonal Coordinator explained that: “The Customs authorities have resolved to use technology instead of using force in checking activities within our borders.”

He stated that while Customs had previously focused primarily on revenue generation, they now recognize “the need for automation of their enforcement”.

“By employing technology, the Nigeria Customs would be able to manage their officers and know how they behave in the discharge of their duties,” he added.