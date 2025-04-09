Arc-Lights Foundation Announces 2025 Edition of Robotics Contest

Arc-Lights Foundation, the official national organiser of the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) Nigeria, has announced the commencement of registration for the 2025 edition of the prestigious robotics competition.

The programme is scheduled for July 1, with over 1,000 participants from across Nigeria, providing young innovators a platform to develop critical skills in problem-solving, engineering and programming.

The competition will also give winners a chance to represent Nigeria at the WRO International Final in Singapore in November 2025.

Abisola Obasanya, the CEO of The World Robot Olympiad (WRO), explained that the global robotics competition will focus on C-STEAM (Computer Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) education.

“It operates in over 95 countries and aims to inspire young people to develop creativity and problem-solving skills in an engaging environment,” he said, adding that the competition will be structured into four categories: RoboMission, RoboSports, Future Innovators, and Future Engineers.

These categories, the CEO noted, are designed for different age groups, allowing participants from primary schools, secondary schools, and universities to design, build, and program robots to tackle real-world challenges.

“A notable highlight of this year’s competition is the future engineers’ category for students aged 14 to 22, where participants will design self-driving cars using open-source hardware, preparing them for the future of robotics and automation,” Obasanya stated.

To encourage participation, he announced that the Arc-Lights Foundation is offering a fully funded scholarship to six students in this category. The top three teams will receive financial support for their education, reinforcing the foundation’s commitment to fostering the next generation of Nigerian engineers.

Additionally, Camden Education Trust has provided sponsorship for an all-expense-paid trip for the winner of the future innovators category, enabling them to gain global exposure at the WRO international final in Singapore.

Registration is open, and interested students can sign up via Bit.ly/wro2025season before the deadline on June 20, 2025.