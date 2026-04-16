Oborevwori Commends Obi Cubana’s Entrepreneurial Drive, Unveils Luxury Estate in Asaba

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State yesterday showered praises on renowned entrepreneur and Chairman of the Cubana Group, Chief Obinna Tochukwu Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, as the businessman had a dual celebration in the state capital.

He lauded the innovative and entrepreneurial strides of Chief Iyiegbu, which the governor said has encouraged youths and contributed greatly to the Nigerian economic progress.

The occasion featured Obi Cubana’s 51st birthday celebration and the unveiling of Signature Home at the Cubana Millennium City in the state capital.

The ceremonies held at the expansive project site, the was graced by prominent stakeholders drawn from government, business and the investment community, underscoring the relevance of the burgeoning estate as a catalyst for urban transformation in Delta State.

Speaking at the event, Governor Oborevwori commended Obi Cubana for his vision and commitment to the choice of Delta as investment haven, saying that the Cubana Millennium City is a landmark project with the potential to redefine Asaba’s urban landscape.

The initiative represents “a modern approach to integrated city development, combining contemporary architecture, smart infrastructure and investment opportunities” capable of attracting both local and international investors.

Governor Oborevwori said, “This development is not just about housing; it is about creating a new economic ecosystem. Projects like the Cubana Millennium City will significantly transform Asaba, extend growth to neighbouring communities, and strengthen our position as a key urban hub in the South-South and South-East corridors.”

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting private sector-driven initiatives that align with its vision for economic expansion, infrastructure development, and job creation.

The unveiling of the Signature Home marks a major milestone in the Cubana Millennium City project, he added.

The prototype showcases the estate development’s quality, design excellence, and lifestyle offerings, featuring a blend of modern luxury, smart living features, and functional design tailored for contemporary homeowners and investors.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Cubana Group, Chief Iyiegbu, expressed appreciation to Governor Oborevwori and other dignitaries for their immense support, noting that the project was driven by a long-term vision to build a world-class residential and commercial hub in Delta State capital.

Obi Cubana said, “We are building more than houses – we are building a city that will stand the test of time and rival any in Africa. A place where people can live, work, invest, and thrive in an environment that meets global standards.”

According to him, the project’s strategic location close to the Asaba International Airport and along key transport corridors positions it as a prime investment destination with strong prospects for value appreciation.

Designed as a fully integrated urban development, the Cubana Millennium City will feature residential units, commercial spaces, and lifestyle amenities, creating a “city within a city” that blends comfort, accessibility, and long-term investment value.

The event concluded with a guided tour of the Signature Home, offering guests a firsthand experience of the project’s architectural vision and premium standards.

Governor Oborevwori had earlier, in a congratulatory message through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the Anambra-born socialite and entrepreneur as an extraordinary businessman and widely acclaimed reputable investor in the country.

Oborevwori lauded Obi Cubana for his investments in Delta State, particularly the development of Cubana Millennium City within the Delta State Capital Territory and the Cubana Wonderland Hotel, which he noted have contributed significantly to the state’s hospitality sector and economic growth.

Obi Cubana has been inspiring young compatriots in business innovation and wealth creation through his entrepreneurial drive, resilience and commitment to excellence, the governor further noted.