Ekiti 2026: Media Experts Advocate Issue-Based Campaign Coverage, Spotlight AI As Accountability Tool

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

As preparations intensify for the June 20, 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, media professionals are shifting focus towards issue-driven reporting, with artificial intelligence emerging as a key tool to deepen accountability and public trust.

This formed the core of discussions at a two-day stakeholders’ dialogue for journalists in the state, where experts emphasized that the quality of election coverage will significantly shape the credibility of the democratic process.

The programme, convened by the International Press Centre (IPC) with support from the European Union under its EU-Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN II), underscored the need for journalists to move beyond personality-driven narratives and embrace data-backed, fact-checked reporting.

IPC Executive Director, Lanre Arogundade, described the initiative as part of a broader effort to reposition the media as a pillar of electoral integrity, noting that credible journalism remains essential to transparent and accountable elections.

He stressed that fact-checking and inclusive reporting must be at the heart of coverage, particularly in a politically sensitive period.

Speakers at the forum challenged journalists to rethink their approach as the information ecosystem evolves rapidly.

Director of Journalism Clinic, Taiwo Obe, pointed out that changing audience habits demand a corresponding shift in newsroom practices, urging journalists to integrate digital tools—including artificial intelligence—into their workflows to remain relevant and effective.

Rather than viewing AI as a threat, participants were encouraged to see it as an enabler of deeper investigative work, faster verification processes, and more nuanced storytelling.

Adding a critical perspective on content focus, Prof. Adebola Aderibigbe of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, called for a decisive break from sensational and personality-centric reporting.

He urged journalists to anchor their coverage on issues that directly affect voters, warning that imbalanced or one-sided reports could undermine the electoral process.

He emphasized that fairness and balance—giving all parties a voice—remain non-negotiable standards, alongside rigorous verification of facts.

Across sessions, a consensus emerged: the future of journalism lies not in the replacement of reporters by technology, but in the ability of journalists to harness intelligent tools to deliver more accurate, balanced and impactful stories.