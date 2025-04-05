DUFUTH CMD Rides out the Storm, Returns to Office as Host Community Ends Hostility



. Umahi denies instigating kinsmen against institution



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital (DUFUTH), Professor Uzoma Maryrose Agwu, has returned to her duty post after riding the storm generated by the hostility of the host community.



DUFUTH, located at Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was compelled to witness disruption of activities following hostilities by people from the host community, who staged protests last week and barricaded the tertiary health institution. The hostile protest was countered by a solidarity march by the staff or DUFUTH in support of their embattled CMD.



A release by the public relations officer of the institution, Agwu N. O, said that the CMD returned to her duty post on Wednesday and was treated to a heroic welcome by workers.



The DUFUTH staff poured out to receive Prof. Agwu at the main entrance of the teaching hospital complex, singing solidarity songs and mobbing their beloved heroine as they jostled to shake her hand or just to touch her.



Amidst the storm the popularity of the DUFUTH CMD did not wane as the staff remained supportive of her with a vote of confidence, thereby giving her the needed courage to overcome her travails.



The DUFUTH chapter of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria(MDCAN) even threatened to withdraw their services if conducive environment was not restored to enable them “to continue providing essential medical and dental services, research, and training.”



Despite the turmoil, reason finally prevailed as stakeholders were said to have stepped in and calmed the raging storm.



Addressing the staff that trooped out to welcome her, the CMD expressed gratitude to all staff of DUFUTH, President Bola Tinubu, Governor Francis Nwifuru, and the DUFUTH Board Chairman for their invaluable support and intervention.



She pledged that the health institution was committed to delivering on its mandate and make President Tinubu proud, knowing that the health of Nigerians occupies a prominent position in his renewed hope agenda.



Agwu also expressed optimism that DUFUTH would grow to rank among the best healthcare institutions in Nigeria, even emerging number one.



She noted that the alleged absenteeism of staff has been deflated by the overwhelming presence of workers, demonstrating their commitment and attendance to their duty posts.



The CMD urged the staff to continue praying for her, for the grace to keep leading with transparency and accountability.

She proposed establishing a pioneer record of photo collection featuring staff faces and names to commemorate DUFUTH’s shared journey, particularly in regards to the disruptive events of the past weeks.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi, has refuted claims that he had instigated the hostility displayed by his kinsmen against the management of DUFUTH.



Umahi, who established and named the teaching hospital after himself when he was Ebonyi governor, had remained silent during the uprising of his kinsmen, fuelling speculations that he was pulling the strings from behind.



But at meeting with traditional rulers and members of the host community, Umahi absolved himself from blame, describing insinuations about his involvement in DUFUTH crisis as false and misleading.



“I didn’t direct any protest. The President General asked me in Abakaliki, ‘Shall we do a protest?’ and I said no, don’t,” he said.



Though Umahi did not say why he neither condemned the PG nor call to order after ignoring his advice, the minister called on his kinsmen to support the leadership of DUFUTH and avoid engaging in actions that could stunt its growth.



“Let’s hand over the hospital to her (Prof. Agwu); she is our daughter. I’m sure you all heard me very well. If we have our children working in the hospital writing petitions, it is against the institution itself,” he said.



He warned those engaging in petition writing to retrace their steps, saying that writing petitions “only plays into the hands of our enemies – those who do not want the hospital to thrive.”



The Works Minister appealed to the host community to allow the CMD, Agwu, who is their daughter, to complete her tenure, thereby preserving continuity and uninterrupted service delivery.



“This hospital is bigger than individuals. It serves thousands of people, and its success is crucial,” Umahi said, adding, “Instead of causing distractions, let’s support it with prayers for its continued growth.”