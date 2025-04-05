African Knockout Championship Kicks off 2025 Season with AKO8 in Lagos

The African Knockout (AKO) Championship delivered an electrifying start to the 2025 season with AKO8, yesterday at The Pistis Conference Centre, Lekki, Lagos, at 6pm. As Africa’s biggest MMA championship, AKO8 was a world-class production, unmatched action, and a fight experience like no other.

This season-opening event brought together 18 fighters from across Africa, including Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Benin, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and South Africa. Each fighter showcased their skills and dominated the AKO stage in one of the continent’s most competitive MMA events. With a high-energy atmosphere, top-tier matchups, and immersive entertainment, AKO8 is more than just a fight night—it’s a spectacle you can’t afford to miss.

During the official Face-off event which happened on April 3, fans got a preview of the intense energy and rivalries leading up to AKO8. The fight card revealed nine thrilling matchups, headlined by the long-awaited semi-final between Gasmire Diatta (aka The Killer AK-47) and Faout Youssef (aka Super Saiyan), in the Featherweight Fight. The co-main fight featured Xavier Adams Boa vs. Venatius Chidubem Iyinagolu (aka Vuga De Great) in the Light Heavyweight Fight.

Tensions ran high at the Face-off, with intense verbal exchanges between main event, co-main event, and undercard fighters, heightening the anticipation for fight night. During interviews, the fighters confidently declared their readiness to leave everything in the cage and claim victory.

Speaking at the face-off, Rayan Fayad, COO of AKO, reaffirmed the championship’s vision: “African Knockout is the heart of MMA in Africa. We are committed to elevating the sport by bringing together the best professional fighters from across the continent, providing them with a world-class platform to showcase their skills, and driving African MMA toward global recognition”