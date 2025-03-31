I Refused N5bn Bribe to Impeach Fubara, Former Rivers Speaker, Edison Ehi, Reveals

*Denies bombing assembly complex

*Ogbeh: Military appointments during emergency rule undermines democracy

*How police intensified security deployments ahead of eid-el-fitr celebrations in state

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Chief of Staff to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, Hon Edison Ehie, has alleged that he was offered a N5 billion bribe to support the impeachment process of his principal, then as a speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Ehi, who did not mention the person that made the attempt to bribe, and disclosed this yesterday night on Channels TV interview, described Fubara as a man of peace, saying he turned down the money when he realised the purpose for the offer.

Also, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and erstwhile minister of agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, has faulted the practice of replacing civilian governors with military appointees during state of emergency.

In a related development, the Rivers State Police Command had hinted about how it intensified adequate security deployments across the state ahead of yesterday’s Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Speaking, Ehi reiterated that, “The governor is a man of peace. The governor decided to follow the way of conflict resolution. In October, I was approached with N5 billion bribe against the governor but I refused. The bribe was for impeachment, but I turned it down,” he said.

Reacting to the accusations by the former Head of Service, George Nwaeke, on the bombing of the State Assembly, Ehi said he had no hand in the arson, accusing Nwaeke of monetary compromise to implicate him in such crime.

Ehie, who expressed surprise that Nwaeke after serving for about 35 years could be allowed to be bullied to make such allegations, said what the former HoS presented to the public was a script allegedly written to him to implicate the governor and him in the political crisis in the State.

He disclosed that he had directed his lawyer to file a suit against the former HoS, saying, it’s “Very important to clarify that I was not, had no hand in the burning down of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“I have no hand, not privy, no information. We just woke up and heard that the Assembly had been bombed. We have finished screening commissioner and left the complex. We didn’t adjourn to 30 October, 2023 when we finished sitting. 29th October was being a Sunday.”

He alleged that the security operatives during investigation said they saw the convoy of the Speaker, coming out of the Assembly.

“Once it is 6pm, it is only one person that has access to the complex, and that is the Speaker,” he said.

Ehie revealed that, “George Nwaeke resigned on March 24, 2025, by Tuesday, March 25, 2025, he was appealing that the governor should give him money, that he doesn’t have a better house and other helps. The problem is that of contentment. He is not a contended man. He was requesting for money.

“The governor wouldn’t have given him money as at that time because he has already tendered his resignation letter, stating that he cannot work with a government that is not led by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.”

On the allegation that Fubara allegedly pulled down the assembly complex and refused to reconstruct it, Ehie said,”The job is 80% completed and the contractor fully paid. The administrator on visit to the complex confirmed that is almost completed.

Ogbeh: Military Appointments During Emergency Rule Undermines Democracy

A former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and erstwhile minister of agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, has faulted the practice of replacing civilian governors with military appointees during state of emergency.

Speaking on a television programme, he said President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Olusegun Obasanjo, had taken similar steps, raising concerns about a return to military-style governance.

Ogbeh warned that the practice could send a damaging message to Nigerians about the ability of civilian leaders to govern themselves.

“The only other thing that I’m asking is: Why is it that each time there is this suspension of a governor, a military person is put back in place?

“Do we miss military rule or are we suggesting that civilians are incapable of governing themselves?

“Obasanjo did it twice, in fact, thrice, and we have it again. What’s the logic? This is why, in the first place, this whole imposition of a state of emergency should be avoided.

“Since the constitution doesn’t say you can only pick this or that person, the president is free to do so, but it’s also sending a funny signal that civilians can’t do the job themselves.

“That’s not a good one. That’s why civilians themselves should be more responsible. Elected individuals should behave themselves and not carry on as if it’s a holiday and that they can do as they wish because they are sending the wrong signal to society,” said Ogbeh.

How Police Intensified Security Deployments Ahead Eid-El-Fitr Celebration

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command had hinted about how it intensified adequate security deployments across the state ahead of yesterday’s Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

In a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command explained that the security deployments became necessary to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free festivity in the state.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, had directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Tactical Units to strengthen patrols, surveillance, and intelligence gathering in all parts of the state.

According to the police spokesperson, “These measures are aimed at preventing any potential security threats and ensuring the safety of residents and visitors before, during and after the festive period.

“The deployment will cover all prayer grounds, recreational centers, markets, motor parks, and other public places where large gatherings are expected.

“Special attention will also be given to flashpoints, entry and exit points, and major highways, including all waterways to prevent criminal activities and ensure safe and secured environment for all citizens.”

In addition to physical security presence, the PPRO revealed that, “the Command has activated a rapid response strategy, with patrol teams and undercover operatives deployed to strategic locations.”

Also, the police, in collaboration with sister security agencies and community stakeholders had enhanced security to ensure seamless coordination and intelligence sharing.