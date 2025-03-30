In a Telephone Call, Buhari Rejoices With Tinubu at 73, Appreciates Role in Making Him President

*Babangida, Akpabio, Abbas, govs, CDS, Keyamo, others eulogise Tinubu

Deji Elumoye, Linus Aleke, Folalumi Alaran in Abuja, Chinedu Eze in Lagos, and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday rejoiced with President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, and used the occasion to appreciate the president for his role in making him two-time president of Nigeria.



Others who rejoiced with President Tinubu include former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd); the President of Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; his deputy, Benjamin Kalu; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo; Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and the Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who described his vision and dedication to Nigeria as inspiring.



Meanwhile, the Nigerian military, through the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christorpher Musa, has also felicitated Tinubu on his 73rd birthday anniversary celebration.

According to a statement issued yesterday by Buhari’s spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the former president, in a telephone call to Tinubu on Friday, underscored the bond between him and Tinubu.

Buhari said he and the members of his family are in prayers for Tinubu for long life, good health and the successful administration of the country.



The former president said his family and himself remain indebted to President Tinubu and the other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the invaluable contributions they made towards the formation of the party and catapulting him to the presidency for two terms after failed attempts in the past, and in helping to produce another APC administration with Tinubu himself at its head.



“No doubt, the annals of the country will not be complete without bringing into mention, and a recognition of the varied and numerous roles of President Tinubu as an entrepreneur, a party stalwart, a staunch activist, party organiser, party builder, a reliable ally and a serial winner of democratic elections. I am truly proud of my association with the Asiwaju,” Buhari explained.



Buhari also used the opportunity to wish the president, his family, and the nation a successful completion of the Ramadan fast and a happy and joyful Sallah (Eid).

In his statement, entitled: “Asiwaju of the Universe, Happy Birthday,” Babangida stated that he also joined millions of Tinubu’s admirers, associates, supporters and fellow Nigerians to celebrate him with a pat on the back.



Babangida wrote: “There comes a time in the life of a nation when uncommon personality and courageous disposition form the basis for appreciating the essentials of problem-solving leadership.

“With your rich background in the struggle for the emancipation of the ordinary Nigerian, coupled with your commitment to deepening democratic values in Nigeria, your history speaks for your persona,” the former military president said.



Babangida added: “You have come to lead Nigeria at a very trying time in our nation’s history, but your leadership intervention thus far, has been very remarkable, bold, resilient and encouraging.

“Only those who have been there know exactly the grit required to lead Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Mr. President, let me assure you of my support and solidarity always.

“Even though the challenges facing us as a nation may be daunting, you have shown equal commitment to contend with the realities that stare us in the face.



“I can easily recollect when our paths crossed in the late eighties when the government I ran was trying to birth democracy.

“You have remained consistent to your ideals, principles, and democratic values to date, which is why Nigerians entrusted you with the mandate to lead them at this auspicious moment. A result-driven and utility leader like you fits the present challenges, especially with the kind of innovations and policy thrust of your administration, so far.



“You must not be tired or discouraged in providing the desired leadership to move the country forward.

“You have shown grit, gusto and gravitas in your leadership emanations, and the courage you have exemplified speaks to your capacity to take uncommon decisions.

“Mr. President and the Asiwaju of the Universe, as I fondly call you, congratulations on your 73rd birthday celebrations,” Babangida said.



On his part, Akpabio described the president’s passion for Nigeria’s progress as contagious.

“As Senate President, I have had the privilege of working closely with you, and I must say that your passion for Nigeria’s progress is contagious,” he said.

The Senate President said that as the president of Nigeria in the last two years, Tinubu had demonstrated astute leadership, as he advocated for democratic values and bold economic reforms that had started to yield dividends.



On his part, House Speaker, Abbas, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, said Nigeria is lucky to have a democrat and patriot in the person of President Tinubu as its leader at this critical point in the country’s democratic journey.



The speaker commended the first citizen for taking some bold initiatives aimed at turning around the fortune of the Nigerian state, such as the removal of subsidy from petrol, among other reforms.

The Deputy Speaker, Kalu, has also congratulated Tinubu for his courage in taking some painful but necessary steps to stabilise the economy.



In a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu lauded Tinubu’s efforts to develop the geo-political zones in Nigeria through the creation of regional development commissions.

Ondo State Governor, Aiyedatiwa, in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan, said under the Renewed Hope administration of Tinubu, his state has witnessed unprecedented federal presence and support, including infrastructural projects and appointments.

Governor Uzodimma, on his part, said Tinubu’s leadership has opened the door to Nigeria’s new era of growth and sustainable progress across all sectors.



In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser (Media), Oguwike Nwachuku, the Imo State governor prayed for the wellbeing of the President, asking for divine blessings of long life, good health, and wisdom so that Tinubu will continue to steer Nigeria towards greatness.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military has also felicitated Tinubu, on his 73rd birthday and prayed to God to continue preserving him and his family to steer the country towards a brighter future.



The Lagos State Government, led by Governor Sanwo-Olu, celebrated the president with thanksgiving services and prayers held simultaneously at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, and Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, as well as other religious centres in the five divisions of the state.



A statement personally signed by the CDS, General Musa, on behalf of the Service Chiefs and the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), stated that the military remains loyal and committed to the president’s ideals and aspirations for a safer nation where citizens and their businesses can thrive.



The CDS noted that the successes achieved so far in the fight against insurgency, terrorism, economic sabotage, and other criminalities could not have been achieved without President Tinubu’s immense guidance and purposeful leadership.

“As you celebrate, we are confident that the Almighty God will guide, protect, and provide you with sound health and additional wisdom to steer the ship. We seize this opportunity to continue pledging our unending resolve to submit to our constitutional responsibilities and ensure a safer, more peaceful nation,” Musa added.



In his message, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Keyamo, described Tinubu as the “Aare Ona Kankafo” of all political and democratic struggles in the land.

“It will take decades before Nigerians truly and fully understand and appreciate the value President Tinubu has brought into our democratic space in all ramifications and the audacity with which he has taken on some of our key systemic challenges as a nation, root and branch,” the minister added.



Also in his birthday message, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, described President Tinubu as a transformative leader whose vision and courage will leave an indelible mark on history.

In a statement signed by Alake’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, the minister stated that Tinubu’s life journey is truly a testament to God’s faithfulness and grace.



The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, described Tinubu as a courageous reformer and fearless patriot.