South-west Imams Task Security Agencies to Protect Nigerians

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland yesterday enjoined security agencies to intensify efforts in securing the lives and property of all Nigerians irrespective of their sex, age, tribe, or religion.

This is just as it appealed to the security agencies to arrest and prosecute those it described as criminal elements who are fueling kidnapping, ritual killings, armed robberies, as well as other criminal activities in the country.

The league made the declarations in a statement in reaction to the recent cases of abductions in Oyo State and other parts of the country.

The statement was signed by the President of the League and Chief Imam of Ekiti State, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere; Vice President and Chief Imam of Ogun State, Sheikh Saadullah Bamgbola; Life Grand Patron and Chief Imam of Oyo State, Sheikh AbdulGaniy Agbotomokekere; Chief Imam of Osun State, Sheikh Musa Rabiu Animasahun; Chief Imam of Ondo State, Sheikh AbdulHakeem Yayi Akorede; Chief Imam of Ikorodu Division and Chairman Rabita, Lagos, Sheikh Seifudeen Oloworibi Ademoritan; Mudiru-l-Markaz and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Sheikh Muhammad Habibullah Adam Abdullahi El-Ilory; Grand Mufti of Yoruba Land, Sheikh AbdulRasaq AbdulAzeez Ishola; and Secretary-General, League of Imam and Alfas in Yoruba Land, Sheikh Mustapha Oseni Adewale Hamzat.

The league expressed its profound concern and sadness over the recent wave of insecurity in some parts of Yorubaland and Nigeria in general, stating that it was particularly disturbed by the abduction of pupils and teachers in some communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It lamented that such criminal acts against innocent children, educators, and law-abiding citizens are unacceptable, condemnable, and contrary to the teachings of Islam, noting that Islam places great value on the sanctity of human life, security, and social harmony.

The league then used the opportunity to appeal to security agencies at all levels to intensify their efforts towards securing the lives and property of all Nigerians, tasking security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of the heinous crimes are brought to justice without delay.

It also appealed to parents, teachers, religious leaders, youth organisations, and community stakeholders to remain alert and continue supporting efforts aimed at protecting our schools, communities, and public institutions.

In the meantime, the league has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his third anniversary in office, calling on Almighty God to give the president the needed courage and strength to deliver all his electoral promises.

The statement read in part: “The League has commenced special prayers, supplications, and spiritual engagements throughout Yoruba Land, seeking Allah’s intervention for the restoration of peace, security, and harmony that have historically characterized our region. We urge all Mosques, Islamic organizations, traditional institutions, community leaders, and citizens to join hands in promoting vigilance, unity, and cooperation with lawful authorities.

“We equally call on parents, teachers, religious leaders, youth organisations, and community stakeholders to remain on alert and continue supporting efforts aimed at protecting our schools, communities, and public institutions.

“We remain hopeful that with collective efforts, sincere leadership, effective security measures, and the mercy of Almighty Allah, Nigeria shall overcome its present difficulties and emerge stronger, safer, and more prosperous.”