NDC House  Aspirant Alleges Gender Discrimination in Abia Primary

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

A House of Representatives aspirant for Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South federal constituency on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Nkasiobi Madumere, has alleged gross discrimination and disenfranchisement during the party’s May 29, 2026, primaries in the constituency, claiming she was ignored by officials “simply because I am a woman.”

Addressing journalists in Umuahia last Wednesday evening, Madumere, a legal practitioner from Old Umuahia, Umuahia South Local Government Area, said she was the only female aspirant contesting for the NDC ticket for a federal seat in the entire Southeast and the only aspirant physically present at the primaries.

She alleged that officials sent to conduct the exercise deliberately skipped her line after counting that of her six male co-aspirants, despite having over 500 supporters still queued behind her at 4:30 p.m.

She said: “When they got to my line and saw the massive turnout, the queue, the supporters behind me, they quickly turned and moved back without counting me and my followers.

“I had to protest, and I have videos of that, asking them to come and count my over 500 supporters still on the ground between 4:30 and 5:00 p.m. They vehemently refused simply because I am a woman.” The lawyer explained that this happened at the Olokoro venue in Umuahia South, adding that her experience was not different at the Ikwuano and Umuahia North venues of the exercise, as none of her queues was counted.

“If I, at my level as a legal practitioner, can be discriminated against in broad daylight, what then will happen to the ordinary market woman who wishes to represent her people?” she asked.

She maintained that, based on the crowd and participation, she believes she emerged the winner of the primaries for the constituency.

Madumere narrated how the primaries were marred by delays and last-minute venue changes. She said the venue for Umuahia South was communicated at 1 a.m. on May 29 and moved from the LGA headquarters at Apumiri Ubakala to Civic Centre, Ahiaukwu Olokoro, but was further moved to Olokoro Primary School, adding that both venues were without INEC officials, party panels, or state executives until after 1 p.m., as voting did not commence until 4:30 p.m., by which time most of her 1,000 early supporters had left due to fatigue.

She accused state officials of collaborating with an aspirant to shift the Umuahia South venue to his Olokoro base to gain undue advantage.

Madumere said she also visited the Umuahia North venue at Murphy’s Mansion Hotel by 2 p.m.. and found no officials on the ground, a development she video-recorded and transmitted to party leaders as evidence.

The aspirant alleged irregularities, including the presence of non-party members, chaos, and even assaults on officials at the venues.

She said she had petitioned the NDC Appeal Committee and the national chairman but is yet to receive a response, and urged the NDC national leadership to intervene and “fix Abia State” ahead of 2027, alleging that the “mess” was caused by the state executive.

Madumere, a member of the Obidient Movement and Contact Person for Abia State Village Boys Movement, said she joined the race to promote good governance and contribute to nation-building.

As of press time, the NDC Abia State leadership and the party’s Appeal Committee had yet to respond to the allegations.