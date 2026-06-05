Morka: Disregard Fake List of APC Senatorial Candidates in Circulation

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on party stakeholders to disregard the purported Senatorial Candidates currently circulating on social media and some online platforms.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement issued yesterday, said the said list is fake, and did not emanate from the party.

He noted: “Accordingly, party members, stakeholders, the media, and the general public are advised to disregard the publication in its entirety.

“The Party reiterates that only the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, acting through its duly authorised channels of communication, is empowered to announce the list of candidates emerging from its primary elections and other constitutionally prescribed processes.

“We urge all party members and stakeholders to refrain from circulating unverified information capable of causing confusion, misleading the public or undermining the integrity of the Party’s democratic processes.”