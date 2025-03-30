A New Dawn for Ekiti as Tinubu Establishes Federal University

The people of Iyin Ekiti have long dreamt of a federal university. When President Bola Tinubu signed the bill establishing the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, it was only natural for the town to erupt in celebration.

With the establishment of the new university also came the appointment of a capable hand, Senator Binta Garba, appointed by President Tinubu as Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the university’s Governing Council. She has decades of experience in politics and administration, so she brings the kind of seasoned leadership that can shape a fledgling institution into a powerhouse of learning and research.

Garba’s journey has been anything but ordinary. Being a trailblazer in Nigerian politics, Garba represented Adamawa North in the Senate and served three consecutive terms in the House of Representatives. With her ability to manage complex governance structures, she is just the right person to have laying a strong foundation for the university’s success.

In an era where climate change and digital transformation shape economies, the institution is set to produce graduates equipped to tackle real-world challenges. Tinubu’s vision, backed by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele’s persistence, places Ekiti at the centre of Nigeria’s knowledge economy.

Beyond academics, the university’s establishment is an economic game-changer. More jobs, improved infrastructure, and increased commercial activity will ripple through the region. For a state known as the “Fountain of Knowledge,” this addition strengthens its reputation as a hub of intellectual and technological advancement.

The new leadership team, including Vice-Chancellor Prof. James Olugbenga Aribisala and other principal officers, has been tasked with setting high academic and administrative standards. Their success will determine whether this university becomes a breeding ground for excellence or just another federal institution struggling under bureaucratic weight.

With student admissions set to begin in September 2025, the clock is already ticking. Expectations are high, but with a leader like Garba at the helm and a community eager to embrace the institution, Ekiti’s newest university may well exceed them.