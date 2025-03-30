A Fair full of Experiential Encounters

The +234 Art Fair has returned to Lagos’ vibrant art scene, building on last year’s success with an exciting lineup of events, exhibitions, and discussions celebrating art and patronage. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke reports

Since the +234 Art Fair made its grand entrance into Lagos’ vibrant art scene last year, torrents of expectations have been swirling around its imminent return this year. While its comeback was almost a foregone conclusion, the focus has shifted to how the organisers will build upon last year’s success and ensure the event’s long-term sustainability. Already with the assurance of its purpose-built venue at the Ecobank waterfront premises on Ozumba Mbadiwe Street in Victoria Island, the stage is set for an even more impressive outing.

The choice of this year’s theme, Championing Patronage in Nigerian Art, should, therefore, be deemed a logical step towards this objective. “In Nigeria, we are surrounded by extraordinary creative talent,” writes the art fair’s founder, Tola Akerele, in a letter published in the exhibition’s catalogue. “But we also know that talent alone isn’t enough. Artists need room to breathe. They need systems that support, communities that care, people who don’t just admire from afar – but lean in, invest and stay.”

Akerele, who is also the general manager and CEO of the National Theatre, extends the concept of true art patrons far beyond collectors who acquire artworks, fund careers, and fuel passions. In her opinion, they should also include the friends who purchase an artist’s first creative effort, the teachers who coax budding talents, the siblings who share exhibition flyers and the neighbours who invite others to partake in the beauty of art. In these everyday acts of kindness, she discerns the building blocks of a thriving creative ecosystem. Each gesture, no matter how small, whispers to the artists that they are valued, their voices matter, and their presence is felt.

Rooted in a celebration of art and patronage, the fair’s opening on Thursday, March 27, which was headlined by a keynote address – titled “The Future of Art Patronage: Building Inclusive and Sustainable Collector Networks” – by the US-based Eboni Gates, was preceded on Wednesday, March 26, by its Glenfiddich-sponsored VIP party, which was serenaded by Amma Abena and Live Band performance.

In addition to the Glenfiddich-sponsored VIP party, two more exclusive events took place. On Friday, March 28, the AFC VIP party was held at the VIP lounge from 4 pm. The following day, Saturday, March 29, a by-invitation-only sponsors VIP event, sponsored by Balvenie, took place from 6 pm.

The AFC VIP party was preceded by a workshop on “Telling Stories with Artificial Intelligence”, led by Malik Afegbua and Omotayo Otitoju. This was followed by a panel discussion, “Murals and the City: The Role of Patronage in Public Art”, featuring Osa Steven, Polly Alakija, Divine Momoh, and Mr Waduud, moderated by Papa Omotayo, a UK-based artist and architect.

On Saturday, the sponsors’ VIP event was preceded by a workshop, “Art and Identity: The Power of Your Own Story”, facilitated by Nicole Asinugo and Sophie Bouillon. A panel discussion, “Art Meets Commerce: Patronage through Branding”, moderated by Ugonna, featured insights from Yusuff Aina and William Chechet.

The +234 Art Fair has an exciting lineup of events still to come. Today, Sunday, March 30, attendees can look forward to a fireside chat with Hakeem Adedeji, a performance by Ibejii, The Dew Centre -Dew after Dark.

On Monday, March 31, two thought-provoking panel discussions will take place. The first, “From Buyers to Benefactors: The Art of Lifelong Patronage”, will feature Adeniyi Adenubi, Jibril Enakele, Nancy Keshinro, and Osahon Okunbo, moderated by Nicole Asinugo. The second discussion, “Art in the Age of Innovation: Rethinking Patronage for Digital Creatives and Photographers”, will feature Dayo Adedayo, Osinachi, and Ade Adekola, moderated by Anthony Azekwoh.

The art fair will culminate in a Tiger beer-sponsored closing party at the Masterclass Hall from 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the annual event, organised in partnership with Ecobank, AFC, and Craneburg as the primary sponsor among a slew of others, has resonated deeply with young art enthusiasts. This has cemented its position as one of the most popular and highly anticipated local art events in recent memory. By offering a distinctive experience, the fair has carved out a unique identity, setting it apart from other events and leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

While some may argue that the fair draws inspiration from its competitor, Art X Lagos, this does not diminish its impact. In fact, the +234 Art Fair seems designed to give Art X Lagos a run for its money. Notably, the fair’s scheduling at the end of March also breaks away from the traditional October-November period, which had become the established local art season.

Its credibility is rooted in its impressive curatorial team, which collaborates with the LagosPhoto team, led by Azu Nwagbogu. Notably, LagosPhoto has expanded its operational base to both the Benin Republic and Nigeria, with this year’s thought-provoking theme being “Incarceration”.

Also, the art fair’s inclusive approach to visual arts is a significant draw. By featuring a diverse range of mediums – including paintings, drawings, mixed-media works, sculpture, photography, and digital art – the fair caters to a broad spectrum of artistic interests. Additionally, its focus on prioritising artists over galleries provides a unique and enriching experience for art enthusiasts.