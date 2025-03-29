On 73rd Birthday, First Lady Tells Tinubu: You Are My Knight in Shining Armour

* President promises more hardwork, national peace, stability

* Jonathan, Shettima, Akpabio, Mbah, Abiodun, Mutfwang, Barau, others eulogise president

Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday offered a powerful and personal tribute to President Bola Tinubu, acknowledging him as her “knight in shining armour,” as the President marks his 73rd birthday today.

The declaration wasn’t merely a romantic flourish, but a testament to the strength and resilience of their partnership, a bond forged in the crucible of shared ambition and unwavering support.



Also yesterday, President Tinubu sought divine intervention to address Nigeria’s pressing challenges, including ensuring national stability, fostering peace, and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens.

This was as good wishes from all walks of life kept pouring in reminiscing his sterling qualities in running the affairs of the country as well as taking tough political decisions as a leader.



Most of those who sent in good wishes included former President Goodluck Jonathan; Vice President Kashim Shettima; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Jubrin Barau, the Deputy Senate President, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, Minister of Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, and the All Progressives Congress APC.



In her short message, the First Lady also celebrated the President’s courage, strength and resilience which, according to her, have contributed to their success today.

The First Lady in the Birthday message stated, inter alia: “I rejoice and thank God Almighty for His faithfulness in your life, over the years. I celebrate your courage, strength and resilience that have all contributed to who we both are today. May you live long, in divine health, joy, peace and prosperity. Happy Birthday Mr. President…My Knight in Shining Armor”.



However, the President yesterday promised to continue to work hard and pray for the peace and stability of the nation.

Speaking with newsmen at the National Mosque in Abuja after observing two Rakat Jumaat prayers to commemorate his 73rd birthday, the President said “I prayed for our country to stabilise, keep in peace and safe guard our people all the citizens.”

Asked how he feels as he prepares to mark his 73rd birthday today, Tinubu expressed joy and gratitude to Almighty Allah for safeguarding him throughout his life and for answering his prayers.



“I feel good, I feel happy and we give thanks to Almighty Allah that has protected us so far and continue to answer our prayers, accept our Ibadah that is key and very important to all of us,” he said.

The President added that he found renewed inspiration to recommit himself to serving and upholding his dedication to the Nigerian nation.



According to him: “Well, the word for all of these is hard work, you work harder, you pray harder. That is the inspiration that I got from all of these. We thank God Almighty that at this stage we are in it.”

Tinubu had earlier joined other Muslims at the National Mosque for a special prayer session for the nation to mark his birthday.

Welcoming the President into the Congregation, Imam of the National Mosque, Prof. Muhammad Kabir Adam, thanked the President and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for catering to the poor and needy during Ramadan.



On his part, the Malami Ubandoma of Ilorin Emirate, Dr. Abdulkadir Salman Solagberu, thanked Tinubu for the several donations and assistance given to Nigerians during the Ramadan fasting period.

According to him, Muslims across the country have been praying for the President to succeed in tackling all the challenges facing the country while they also uphold him in prayers of long life and good health.

The Imam quoted from the hadith of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) saying the Prophet encourages Muslims to share with the less privileged most importantly during Ramadan thereby accruing rewards that transcends beyond the present world to the hereafter .



“Muslims in the country have been praying for the country and they have been praying that may Almighty Allah give you long life good health, strength and you will continue to control all the challenges and to find solution to challenges facing millions of Nigerians across the country.

“Let us continue in all Ibadah the Tarawih and Ta’ajud, helping the less privilege and coming to the aid of the needy and coming to the aid of those who do not have.



“Mr. President Allah is with you and you will succeed”, Imam Sholagberu further said.

President used the occasion to commemorate his 73rd birthday, dedicating himself to spiritual reflection and supplication for Nigeria’s continued peace, progress, and prosperity.



Jonathan Felicitates President

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan extended his goodwill and warm wishes to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday.

Jonathan in a birthday message he personally signed, congratulated Tinubu and acknowledged his service to the nation, especially his contributions towards restoring democracy after a long spell of military rule.

The former President stated: “I join your family and fellow compatriots in celebrating and congratulating you as you mark your birthday.

“I acknowledge your service to our dear nation especially your role in the pro-democracy movement that led to the return of the current democratic dispensation.”

Jonathan noted that as a leader, President Tinubu has “shown remarkable dedication in making your own contributions to the development of our nation, serving as a critical opposition voice and as the Governor of Lagos State and now President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Abiodun Congratulates Tinubu

Ogun State Governor congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday, describing him as a thoughtful leader of inestimable value.

Abiodun, in a congratulatory message signed in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital said the President remains an architect of reformed Nigeria, with exemplary courage and selflessness to change the old order and transform Nigeria to an enviable height.

He added that Tinubu, through strong conviction and unassailable determination has achieved what many of his predecessors could not achieved for decades, noting that the President deserves accolades from all Nigerians .

Prince Abiodun, therefore wished President Tinubu more fulfilled years ahead in sound health and functional mind to maximally achieve his renewed hope agenda.

President remains a leading light across Africa as a strong proponent of democratic ethos and good governance.



Gov Mbah Salutes Tinubu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday.

Mbah saluted the president’s devotion to service and building brotherly understanding among the various sections of the nation.

In a birthday message to Tinubu, the governor stated, “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Enugu State, this is wishing you a happy 73rd birthday.

“Yours has been a life devoted to service and nurturing a deeper understanding and sense of brotherhood amongst Nigerians. These are enduring values and the hallmarks of true statesmanship.

“We wish you many more years in good health and joy. We also pray God to order your steps and grant you His uncommon grace as you guide our nation through these challenging times to a prosperous and surer future.”

Shettima Canvasses Prayers for Nigeria, Tinubu

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the leadership of President Tinubu and peace, stability and progress in Nigeria.

Specifically, the Vice President sought prayers for God to continue to give the President wisdom and strength to pilot the affairs of the country towards peace, unity and prosperity.

Shettima who made call during the closing ceremony of Tafsir (reading of the Quran) for the month of Ramadan in the State House Mosque in Abuja, noted that prayer remains the fortress of the believer, the sanctuary where hopes are nurtured and destinies are shaped.



He said: “It is our greatest weapon against despair and the most powerful armour for those entrusted with leadership. In this spirit, I urge us all to continue praying for our beloved nation and the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“May Almighty Allah grant him the wisdom, strength, and resolve to continue steering the ship of our great nation towards peace, unity, and prosperity. May He protect him from harm, fortify his heart with courage, and guide his every effort in service to the Nigerian people”.



The Vice President reminded the gathering that governance is a collective responsibility of all, and not the burden of the government alone, maintaining that “our religious leaders, whose voices echo the moral conscience of our society, play an indispensable role in shaping our values and guiding our hearts.

Akpabio: President’s Passion for Nigeria, Contagious

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, congratulated Tinubu, on the occasion of his 73rd birthday.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message personally signed by him, described Tinubu’s passion for Nigeria’s progress as contagious.

He added that his vision and dedication to Nigeria are inspiring.

“Today marks a significant milestone in your life, and I am honoured to celebrate with you. Your leadership, vision and dedication to our great nation are truly inspiring.

“As Senate President, I have had the privilege of working closely with you, and I must say that your passion for Nigeria’s progress is contagious.



“I must confess that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of the greatest and audacious leaders Nigeria has produced. In your 73 years on earth, you have pursued a political career marked by a strong commitment to progressive democratic principles and the uncanny courage in tackling authoritarian regimes.

“As the President of Nigeria in the last two years, you have demonstrated astute leadership and as you advocate for democratic values and bold economic reforms that have started to yield dividends,” he added.

Mutfwang Felicitates Tinubu

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has extended warm felicitations to Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday.

In a message, the Governor described him as a visionary leader whose unwavering commitment and foresight are shaping Nigeria’s path toward progress and prosperity. He lauded the President’s courage and resilience in confronting national challenges, fostering peace, unity, and strengthening national cohesion.

“It is with immense joy and deep admiration that I join millions of Nigerians and well-wishers across the globe in celebrating a statesman par excellence, a symbol of unity, and a towering figure in governance, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on this remarkable occasion of your 73rd birthday,” the Governor stated.



He further commended Tinubu’s steadfast dedication to restoring peace and stability across the nation, particularly in Plateau State, which is steadily reclaiming its reputation as the Home of Peace and Tourism.

He noted that the President’s tireless commitment to addressing governance challenges, fortifying national security, and mitigating economic hardships continueD to inspire hope and resilience among Nigerians.

Deputy Senate President Eulogises Tinubu

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, eulogised President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, describing him as a visionary leader.

Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the President was working tirelessly to address the country’s challenges.

He said Tinubu has demonstrated a life of dedicated service as one of the foremost advocates in the struggle for the attainment and entrenchment of democracy in the country.



He added, “In the past 22 months of President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria is being repositioned for the benefit of both present and future generations.

“His initiatives are already bearing fruit, as evidenced by the continuous derease in food prices, exchange rate stabilisation and improved security.”

Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, urged all the citizens to continue to pray for the country and to offer their full support to President Tinubu as he works tirelessly to ensure a better life for all citizens.

Keyamo: It Will Take Decades for Nigerians to Appreciate Value Tinubu Brought to Nigeria’s Democratic Space

Minister of Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in his birthday message yesterday, wrote: “From an insider perspective, I dare say it will take decades before Nigerians truly and fully understand and appreciate the value President Bola Tinubu has brought into our democratic space in all ramifications and the audacity with which he has taken on some of our key systemic challenges as a nation, root and branch.

“Doubtless, in post-colonial Nigeria, he has been a master at fostering progressive coalitions for the ultimate advancement of democracy. Firstly, he played a very pivotal role in the formation and sustenance of NADECO to oust the Military and restore democratic governance in Nigeria.



“Little wonder that when democracy returned in 1999, there was a broad consensus in the progressive family in Lagos that he was the fit and proper person to be Governor of Lagos State. “

He recounted the feats achieved by Tinubu as Lagos State Governor as well as efforts leading to the formation of the APC.

“Now, we are clearly headed in the right direction as a country as developments in different sectors will be rapid in the few years to come because of the rise in our liquidity. Our macro-economic indicators are looking up, and these will eventually impact positively on jobs and ultimately ensure the revival and stability of the middle class. Lest I get carried away, this is just a birthday tribute. There will be another day or the campaign season for us to answer the hard questions,” he added.