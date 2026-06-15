  • Monday, 15th June, 2026

The Chambrès Lagos Debuts with a New Hospitality Approach

Nigeria | 14 seconds ago

Iyke Bede

The Chambrès Lagos has opened on Victoria Island, with a hospitality concept focused on shifting consumer preferences and the growing demand for more intentional social experiences.

Located within the Oriental Hotel, the venue introduces Champagne by the Glass and Ultra-Premium Single Malt Whisky by the Glass, offering guests the option to enjoy premium products without committing to full bottle service.

The approach, according to the operators, reflects a shift in how guests engage with hospitality spaces, particularly professionals, entrepreneurs, executives, and socially active consumers who prioritise atmosphere, connection, and quality over excess.

The Chambrès Lagos combines hospitality, entertainment, music, and culture in a setting designed to encourage conversation, relationship-building, and social engagement.

Its weekly programming includes OG-B4-IG (Old School Before Instagram), a social experience focused on nostalgia and personal connection; Luxe Friday, designed for professionals and business leaders; and Vibe Check, a female-led karaoke and lounge night inspired by Lagos’ music culture.

Commenting on the launch, AXIOM Limited, management partner of The Chambrès Lagos, said:

“We observed that many people were looking for a different kind of social experience. They wanted great service, good music, and quality company without unnecessary noise or pressure. The Chambrès was created to provide that environment.

The introduction of Champagne by the Glass and Ultra-Premium Single Malt Whisky by the Glass reflects the same thinking – giving guests greater flexibility while maintaining the quality of the experience.”

AXIOM Limited added that the concept is built on the belief that memorable experiences are shaped more by conversation, connection, and shared moments than spectacle.

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