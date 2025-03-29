IGP Orders FCID to Take Over Investigation Into Killing of Traveler in Edo

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has condemned the violent mob action carried out against a group of travellers by a local vigilante group along the Uromi-Obajana Road in Edo State.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the group of individuals, who were travelling in a truck and claimed to be hunters, were found in possession of 19 locally fabricated firearms when intercepted by the vigilantes, who were not satisfied with the excuse of being hunters to be in possession of such number of arms, concluded they were kidnappers.

“Regrettably, without allowing for due process or proper investigation into their claims, the vigilante group subjected some of them to unlawful mob justice, resulting in tragic consequences.

“In immediate response, the Edo State Police Command deployed operatives to the affected community, restoring law and order. So far, 14 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, while a manhunt has been launched for other perpetrators involved in the mob action,” the statement said.

To this end, the IGP directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Sadiq Abubakar, to take over the case and ensure a thorough, impartial, and expedited investigation.

He assured the public that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will not tolerate any form of unlawful killings or extrajudicial actions under any guise.

The IGP further appealed for calm and urged the public to cooperate fully with the investigation. He noted that anyone found culpable will be made to face the full weight of the law.

While condemning the resort to jungle justice, the Nigeria Police Force reiterates that the unlawful possession of firearms remains a criminal offense under Nigerian law.

“Individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms are advised to report to the nearest police station to surrender such weapons or initiate the appropriate licensing process.

“The Force warns the public to desist from taking the law into their hands and encourages the prompt reporting of suspicious activities to lawful authorities,” he concluded.