FCT To Establish New Primary Healthcare Centre  

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, has said the administration will establish a Primary Healthcare Centre in Sauka Village under Abuja Municipal Area Council .

A statement by Special Assistant to the Mandate Secretary, Bola Ajao, said the initiative seeks to strengthen healthcare services and combat tuberculosis (TB) in the region through the support of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Ajao said that First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, who also serves as the Global and National Stop TB Champion also expressed support for the project while speaking at the commemoration of World Tuberculosis Day 2025 in Sauka.

The event was organised by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat and Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, World Health Organisation, amongst other development partners.

Speaking at the event, the First Lady disclosed the importance of grassroots interventions in the fight against TB. She explained that this year’s theme, “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver,” was locally translated to “We Fit Run Am; A Collective Call for Action Against TB” to better connect with the community.

“To support the fight against this communicable disease, I will not only donate ₦1 billion naira, but I also approve the request for the establishment of a Primary Healthcare Centre in Sauka Community.

“This initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for an efficient healthcare system. The Mandate Secretary, Dr. Fasawe will oversee the implementation of this project through the support of our dedicated FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike,” Mrs. Tinubu stated.

She further noted that the new facility will serve as a critical hub for TB detection, treatment, and general healthcare services, ensuring that residents receive timely and quality medical attention.

“Despite being preventable and treatable, TB remains a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, ranking the country among those with the highest TB burden globally. This underscores the need for improved healthcare services and stronger community-based interventions.”

In her response, the Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment, Dr. Fasawe commended the First Lady for her dedication and strong support in the fight against TB elimination.

She further noted the dedication of the FCT’s healthcare workers, whose efforts have led to major improvements in the health system.

“The establishment of the new Primary Healthcare Centre in Sauka marks a significant step toward enhancing healthcare services, improving TB control, and ensuring accessible healthcare for all in the FCT.’ Fasawe reaffirmed