Worshippers Urge Lord’s Chosen to Open Branches in Nasarawa Communities

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Thrilled by the awesome acts of God, characterised by healings, miracles, signs and wonders that trailed the recently-ended, power-packed crusade of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM) in Lafia, Nasarawa State, many of those who participated at the two-day programme have appealed to the church to set up branches of the church in their communities.

The well-attended crusade, the first in Nasarawa State since the church was established over 22 years ago, was held at the expansive premises of the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia.

Great miracles including a 45-year-old man, Abubakar Mohammed who was born deaf and dumb heard and spoke for the first time, triggering wild jubilation by his relatives and hundreds of people at the crusade ground.

Those with varying years of paralysis, insanity and several otherwise hopeless health problems were healed by God at the crusade.

The founder and General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), Pastor Lazarus Muoka who ministered during the two-day crusade with the theme, “The Wonderful Moves of God As of God,” told the congregation that God has not changed, adding that He has remained consistent in miracles, signs and wonders from the creation of the world to date.

The charismatic preacher, known for his uncompromising message of holiness, righteousness, grassroots revival and revival of apostolic Christian experiences in the body of Christ, cited various scriptures to buttress his position on the wonders of God.

Some of the referenced scriptures were Psalms 78:1-4, 136:1-4, Deutoronomy 9:1-4, Genesis 1:1-2 as well as Matthew 4:23-24 and Acts 2:1-4, 11, among others.

According to him, having witnessed what God did in the lives of those who testified at the crusade, including those who were instantly healed of insanity, blindness and sundry afflictions, it was evident that God is moving again in the lives of Christians.

Muoka stated: “The Lord is moving again on earth– to save, liberate and deliver His people and prepare them for the rapture of the saints.

“He is moving again as of old because without such moves, many will not be attracted, many will not be saved, many will not believe.

“I want you to take note: these moves characterised by signs and wonders and miracles to are to make everyone believe because without such manifestations, many will not believe God. Many will not even believe the existence of God.”

Citing the book of John 4:48, he said, “God is demonstrating signs and wonders, moving with signs and wonders and miracles to convince everyone of His awesome powers, that they may be saved, and make heaven at last.

“The Lord is on the move–to deliver, to heal, to bless you,” he added in the two-part message.

He stressed: “God is truly wonderful. Don’t forget He is our creator, He is our maker and everything about Him is full of wonders. He is the wonder-working God and examples abound. He visited the people of old in Egypt with great signs and wonders and also examples abound how He created the world with the act of signs and wonders.

“Don’t forget everything we are seeing today came from Him by the demonstration of signs and wonders.”

He equally made reference to Exodus 3:6-8, 20-21, Psalms 77:11

He emphasised that “God demonstrated His signs and wonders from the time of creation and in the land of Egypt,” adding that God has not changed as captured in Hebrews 13:8 and Malachi 3:6.

According to him, God has remained constant, pointing out that the same way He was in the beginning, He has remained unchanged.

“The same way He moved in Egypt and brought His people out of Egypt. The same way He moved in the wilderness, with great signs and wonders and delivered His people, God is still moving again. In signs and wonders and miracles, God is moving,” Pastor Muoka said.

He stated that the signs, wonders and miracles that manifested at the crusade for the two days underscored the fact that God is still God, moving as He did in the days of old.

He, therefore, called on the people of Nasarawa and all humans to surrender their lives to God, fear Him and forsake their sins for them to experience the unlimited and wonderful moves of God.

Referencing 1 John 3:8-9, Pastor Muoka noted that a real child of does not live in sin, urging them to seek first the kingdom of God and its righteousness so that God will release all His blessings (Matthew 6:33), including His wonderful moves as were manifested in the days of old.

Highlights of the crusade were various ministrations in songs and praises testimonies of miracles, signs and wonders by people from various parts of Nasarawa State and beyond who thronged the venue for the two days.

Some of the testifiers who were visibly overwhelmed with excitement after receiving their healing from intractable afflictions, appealed to the church and the G.O to site branches of the church in their communities where The Lord’s Church is yet to set up to enable them enjoy God’s awesome powers manifesting in the Lord’s Chosen.

The crusade was awash with uncountable testimonies

from scores of those who were attending the crusade as invitees, brought in deaf and dumb, mad, paralysed, suffering from one affliction or the other who received their deliverance.