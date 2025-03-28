Olawepo-Hashim Gets Thomas Sankara Pan-African Leadership Award

Ex-National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has won the Thomas Sankara Pan-African Leadership Prize in Leadership.

A former presidential candidate and businessman, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has been awarded the Thomas Sankara Pan-African Leadership Prize in recognition of his outstanding contributions to leadership and his alignment with the ideals of the late revolutionary icon, Thomas Sankara.

The award was presented by the Youth Partnership for Africa’s Development (YOUPAD), an African youth organization dedicated to fostering leadership and entrepreneurship across the continent during a recent courtesy visit to Olawepo-Hashim in his Abuja office.

In a statement, YOUPAD President Henry Nwankwo praised Olawepo-Hashim for his “selfless leadership, astute erudition, and articulate attributes,” highlighting his remarkable influence on the African continent.

“DrOlawepo-Hashim is one of those rare African leaders writing their names into the very heart of history through their unwavering commitment to justice, equity, and social development”.

According to him, “His leadership style reflects the core values espoused by Thomas Sankara — self-reliance, integrity, and a deep sense of service to the people.”

Olawepo-Hashim, who contested Nigeria’s 2019 presidential election, has long been recognized for his role in shaping Africa’s political and economic landscape.

His work in promoting leadership, entrepreneurship, and governance reform has been widely acknowledged as a driving force for positive change in Africa.

The Thomas Sankara Pan-African Leadership Prize is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the advancement of African unity, social justice, and grassroots empowerment.

Speaking after receiving the award, Olawepo-Hashim expressed his gratitude, dedicating the honour to young Africans striving to create a better future for the continent.

He ssid: “This award reaffirms the importance of principled leadership and the need to remain committed to the ideals of justice, equity, and self-reliance. Africa’s future rests in the hands of its youth, and we must continue to create opportunities for them to thrive”.

Olawepo-Hashim had previously received prestigious honours from international youth and student movements. In 2003, he received the Kwame Nkrumah Africa Leadership Award from the All-African Students Union (AASU) based in Accra, Ghana. In 2005, he was honoured with the Veteran Award by the World Federation of Democratic Youths (WFDY) in Caracas, Venezuela.

Also, In 2000, he received the Award for Professional Excellence from the Nigeria Union of Journalists.