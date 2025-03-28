NYSC Extends Service Year of 11 Corps Members in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has extended the service year of 11 Corps members in Katsina State for committing various degrees of offences.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Ibrahim Sa’idu, made this known in Katsina yesterday during the Passing-out Parade of the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream II corps members.

Sa’idu, represented by the Assistant Director, Human Resource Management, Allen Charles Chisome, said the affected corps members were given extension of service in accordance with the scheme by-laws.

“Eleven corps members, comprising three females and eight males, who committed different degrees of offences, were given extension of service in accordance with the NYSC by-laws,” he added.

He commended the 859 corps members who completed the service year without any disciplinary issue, and urged them to be good ambassadors of the scheme wherever they find themselves.

The coordinator admonished the corps members to also leverage on the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) they have acquired during their orientation course in order to be self-sufficient.

He used the opportunity to appreciate the Katsina State Government for what he termed the great hospitality and security of corps members serving in the state.

During the low-key ceremony, Adanu Theresa Onyeche (KT/24A/1937); Sunday Bose Aladi (KT/24A/2125) and Abdul Fatai Usman Isyaka (KT/24A/2860), were crowned as the three outstanding corps members and they were given the state awards.

A minute of silence was also observed for one deceased corps member who died during the service year