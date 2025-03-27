Accelerating Progress: The Future of Mining in Nigeria Has Women at Every Level

For decades, mining has been seen as a man’s world, but in Nigeria, women are changing that narrative. Though they make up only 18 per cent of the formal mining workforce, their influence extends far beyond numbers. Now, women are stepping into leadership, operations, and policymaking, proving that expertise—not gender—should define success in the sector and this despite persistent challenges like limited leadership opportunities and workplace biases. Determined to foster inclusion, companies like Segilola Resources Operating Limited, SROL, are leading the way in championing women incursion into mining, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes

For centuries, mining has been seen as a man’s world—an industry defined by physical endurance, long hours in remote locations, and a culture that often excluded women. Across the globe, women have struggled to gain recognition in this field, not because of a lack of expertise, but due to deeply ingrained stereotypes. In Nigeria, however, change is happening.

Women are stepping into mining not just as labourers or support staff, but as decision-makers, engineers, executives, and policy influencers. Though the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) reports that women make up just 18 per cent of the formal mining workforce, their impact far outweighs their numbers. Women in the sector are proving that their presence is not just about diversity but about progress.

Yet, for many women in mining, the toughest terrain isn’t beneath the earth—it’s in boardrooms, at worksites, and within an industry that still struggles with inclusivity. While some companies are embracing change, others remain resistant.

Nevertheless, the push for gender inclusion is gaining ground, as progressive organisations are beginning to realise that a more diverse workforce brings fresh perspectives, better decision-making, and stronger industry growth.

A Company Setting the Standard for Inclusion

For many years, inclusion in mining was limited to surface-level roles, with women rarely seen in executive leadership or critical decision-making positions. However, a handful of Nigerian mining companies are now challenging that norm.

One standout example is Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), Nigeria’s foremost exploration and gold mining company. Unlike many in the industry, SROL has made gender inclusion a fundamental part of its corporate culture. The company boasts women at every level, from field operations to top executive roles, ensuring that visibility is more than just symbolic.

“At Segilola, we have women at every level, and visibility matters,” says Ijeoma Ohiaeri, Head of Corporate Affairs at SROL. “It tells young women they have a path forward in this industry.”

For many aspiring female professionals, seeing women thrive in mining leadership is a powerful statement. It challenges the long-standing belief that the sector is unsuitable for women and creates new aspirations for the next generation.

The presence of women in leadership isn’t accidental—it’s intentional. Madhurii Sarkar-Amoda, Community Development & Stakeholder Manager at SROL, emphasises the role of corporate leadership in driving this shift.

“Segun Lawson, the CEO of Segilola Resources Operating Limited, strongly believes in the power of women in this industry. He actively pushes women into leadership roles, ensuring they are seen, heard, and given opportunities to take on critical responsibilities,” she explains.

Having allies at the highest levels of corporate leadership makes a significant difference. When executives like Lawson make gender diversity a priority, it creates an organisational culture where inclusion is not just encouraged but expected.

Women Who Are Reshaping the Industry

Beyond Segilola, several other women are making waves in Nigeria’s mining sector. One of them is Louise Porteus, Environment & Social Manager at Thor Explorations—SROL’s parent company. As a WIM (Women in Mining) Top 100 Women in Mining honoree, she has witnessed first-hand the industry’s gradual transformation.

“Women bring fresh perspectives,” Porteus asserts. “I’ve seen the industry evolve, but there’s still work to do. We must be forthright, take up space, and ensure our voices are heard in decision-making rooms.”

For years, many women in mining felt they had to blend into the industry’s existing culture rather than shape it. However, the new generation of female professionals is shifting that narrative. They are no longer just proving that they can belong in mining; they are actively redefining what the industry should look like.

Porteus believes that while progress is evident, achieving true inclusivity will take sustained effort.

“The only way we will make a change is if we make the change,” she notes. “It is only in this century that things have started to shift towards being more inclusive, but a lot of work still needs to be done.”

Breaking Barriers and Dismantling Stereotypes

One of the biggest obstacles women face in mining is not just the physical challenges but the deeply ingrained perceptions that the sector is not for them. Historically, mining has been associated with sheer physical strength, but technological advancements have made skills, innovation, and strategic thinking more valuable than brute force. Despite this, outdated notions persist.

For many women, navigating this environment means constantly proving their competence, often working twice as hard as their male counterparts to be taken seriously. However, leading mining companies are beginning to acknowledge that the future of the sector depends on inclusivity, not exclusion.

Research shows that companies with more diverse leadership tend to be more innovative, productive, and financially successful. As mining continues to modernise, the industry cannot afford to ignore half the population’s potential contributions.

Creating Policies That Support Women’s Growth

Beyond hiring women, the next step is ensuring they have the support needed to thrive. Many women in mining struggle with balancing demanding fieldwork with family responsibilities, as the industry often lacks policies that accommodate their needs.

To address this, companies must implement- Flexible work policies that allow women to balance career and family without sacrificing opportunities for growth; Leadership development programmes to ensure more women can rise to executive positions; Zero-tolerance policies for discrimination and harassment to create safer and more inclusive workplaces; and Scholarships and mentorship programmes to encourage more young women to pursue careers in mining-related fields such as engineering, geology, and environmental science.

For the industry to achieve sustainable change, inclusion must be systemic. It is not enough to hire women if the work environment does not allow them to succeed.

The Road Ahead: A More Inclusive Future for Mining

Despite the progress made, the reality remains that Nigeria’s mining industry, like its global counterparts, is still male-dominated. The 18 per cent female workforce statistic serves as a reminder of how far there is to go. However, the achievements of women currently in the field show what is possible.

Their presence at every level—from technical operations to corporate leadership—proves that women are not just capable of succeeding in mining; they are essential to its future. They bring new perspectives, drive innovation, and help shape policies that ensure long-term sustainability.

The fight for inclusion is not just about fairness; it is about making the industry better for everyone. The challenges may be significant, but so are the opportunities. And if the women leading the charge today are any indication, Nigeria’s mining sector will look very different in the years to come.

A future where women are no longer seen as exceptions in mining but as integral to its success is not just a possibility—it is an inevitability.

